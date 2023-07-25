‘She’s attempting against your life’: Woman says neighbor threw away her package. It contained $1,000 worth of diabetes supplies

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that her neighbor threw away $1,000 worth of her medical supplies.

In a video with over 461,000 views, TikTok user Nikki (@nroc43), who has Type 1 diabetes, shares the story of how her neighbor cost her a grand in specific treatments.

According to Nikki, she had ordered something through a company that offers box recycling after delivery. To utilize this service, one must simply leave their box at the door and notify the company, and shortly thereafter, the company will come, grab the box, and reuse it for future deliveries.

While this system worked fine for Nikki, her neighbor apparently took issue with it. After Nikki returned from running errands, the box was gone, but in its place was a note from a neighbor known for leaving notes whom Nikki describes as “nosey.”

“[The note] basically said, ‘This belongs in the recycling. If I see another package or box at your front door I will throw it away,’” Nikki recalls.

Later, Nikki ran into the neighbor in the elevator, who immediately reiterated the statement on the note. Nikki responded by informing her that she should not be throwing away her packages.

“I said, ‘Please don’t throw anything away that you see there. I have diabetes supplies all the time,’” Nikki recalls. The neighbor allegedly did not respond.

A few days after this interaction, Nikki was out of the apartment when she got a notification that her diabetes supplies had been delivered. However, when she returned home, the supplies were nowhere to be seen.

Realizing that the neighbor may have taken it, Nikki knocked on her door and asked her if she had the package.

“‘Yeah, I had the box. What did I tell you about recycling?’” the neighbor allegedly responded. In response, Nikki alerted her, “I was like, ‘That was not recycling! That was a full, taped box that had my medical supplies in it!’”

The neighbor then claimed that the box was empty. Nikki countered by stating that it had two to three months of medical supplies in it.

The TikToker took the issue up with management, who confronted the neighbor. The neighbor then, according to Nikki, lied and said that she did not throw away the box, despite already confirming the details of her disposal to Nikki. As the cameras in her hallway are broken, Nikki says there is little she can do to resolve the situation.

Nikki notes that the contents of the box were worth $1,000 and that she is not sure if her insurance will cover another delivery of the supplies. She also states that she left a “random box” in front of her door for four days to spite the neighbor.

In a blog post, the Law Office of E.G. Morris shared that it is illegal to throw away someone’s mail. Not only is the move against the law, but “obstruction of correspondence is a federal criminal offense” that can carry a five year prison sentence.

In the comments section, many users encouraged Nikki to escalate the situation as much as she can.

“So she stole $1,000 worth of product from your door? Call the cops,” wrote a user.

“It is a crime to mess with the mail. Please press charges,” added another.

“If you file a police report your insurance can replace it,” stated a third.

Nikki stated in a later comment that she is planning to revisit the situation with both her landlord and the police.

