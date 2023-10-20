‘But they only pay like $9’: Dollar Tree puts sign-up sheet outside for ‘National Hiring Day.’ Only 1 person applies and it’s for CEO position

Over the years, numerous Dollar Tree employees and customers alike have gone viral after sharing their negative experiences at the store.

Workers reported being tasked with unpacking seemingly endless amounts of boxes and cleaning up after wild customers, all the while dealing with staffing issues that frequently result in stores being nearly devoid of employees. Customers, for their part, have complained about messy stores featuring aisles filled with unsolved inventory.

These may be some of the reasons why this Dollar Tree location appears to have had a difficult time attracting new talent.

In a video with over 355,000 views, TikTok user Prima Anastasia (@iamprimaanastasia) shows a stand that the store appears to have set up to entice shoppers to apply to work at the store as part of its “National Hiring Day.”

At the time of recording the video, only one person had put their name on the form—and it was for a role you wouldn’t expect.

“This dude Johnathan S., right? He is a trip,” Anastasia says in the video. “You know what he said, the position he’s applying for? Dude said CEO.”

Jonathan’s offer is clearly a joke. Plus, given that Johnathan S. did not put down any contact information or work history, or even provide his last name—and the fact that Dollar Tree just brought on a new CEO in January of this year—it is very unlikely that he would be seriously considered for any position at the company, let alone CEO.

Still, that didn’t stop TikTok users in comments from rooting for the mystery man on his quest to become CEO.

“He said: Dollar tree needs a whole turn around, I’ll do a better job than the CEO,” one user wrote.

“Hey he got goals, nuttin wrong with that,” another added.

“Update me when he gets hired,” a third shared. “Praying for Jonathan to get his ceo position.”

“This sounds like a movie plot… Adam Sandler accidentally becomes CEO of Dollar Tree,” an additional TikToker detailed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Anastasia via Instagram direct message.