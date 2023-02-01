‘You can’t even really walk through here’: Customer slams Dollar Tree for massive piles of inventory

Part of the allure for many shoppers who enjoy purchasing items in-person at brick-and-mortar retail locations is the ability to walk through the aisles comfortably while they scope out potential deals. But what if the store you’re shopping in is so cluttered that your time inside feels more like an obstacle course of perpetual tripping hazards?

That’s what TikToker @stargirlmb experienced during a trip to a Dollar Tree location, according to a video she posted.

“What the fuck Dollar Tree. I’m about to throw up,” she says in the video.

“Dollar Tree gotta pack it up. What the fuck,” a man says off-camera.

“What is happening? Nah this is ridiculous. Are we in the warehouse?” the woman questioned.

In the video, there are boxes strewn across the interior of the store. “This gotta be a warehouse, this can’t be a store. Looking like this what the fuck? You can’t even really walk for real!” she says as she walks through aisles.

One aisle, in particular, shows a rather large pile of random store items spilled on the floor. The TikToker tagged Dollar Tree in the caption of the video.

“@dollartree ????? You kidding me ??? Is this a prank ???? This not crazy ??? & no im not gonna snitch on what location this is, but yall gotta figure it out smh. This made my shopping experience TERRIBLE !!!” she said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @stargirlmb via TikTok comment and Dollar Tree via email.

This isn’t the first time Dollar Tree has gone viral for inventory woes. One employee went viral for complaining about coming back from vacation to too much inventory.

TikTokers who saw @stargirlmb’s post found it funny that there were shoppers in the store just casually walking around the pandemonium before them as they scanned aisles for products. “It’s the lady casually still shopping for me,” one user wrote.

Others agreed with the TikToker’s assessment of the store, stating they thought the video was being recorded from a Dollar Tree inventory room.

And, according to some TikTokers’ claims, this type of inventory-on-the-floor experience vastly differs from the ones they have their own local Dollar Trees. “Meanwhile mine looks dystopian with nothing on the shelves,” @fashionweak remarked.

Major dollar-store chains have been experiencing understaffing issues at locations across the U.S., and workers have been asking for both better pay and working conditions. A Dollar General worker spoke out against the chain in November, claiming stores are overwhelmed and that “everybody is trying to hide how bad it is.” According to Facing South, at the beginning of December, Dollar Tree workers in Louisiana, who are typically paid $9 to $13 per hour, held a rally, where they demanded a pay increase to $25 per hour.