‘​​I don’t know how i should feel about this..’: Woman wearing band tee says man asked her to name 3 songs. She’s in the band

The world’s full of posers. It’s a fact of life that becomes readily apparent the second you hop onto social media.

So it’s understandable why a lot of people who browse a ton of social media posts tend to trust others less and less, and why some are quick to accuse folks of putting on airs to fulfill a particular image.

But in some instances, being quick to jump the gun or call someone out before knowing all of the facts can leave you looking like a straight-up clown. This was the experience of a man who asked one woman to name three songs of the band shirt she was wearing. The catch is that she’s in the band.

The clip was posted to TikTok by a member of the band Bad Habits (@whatisrocknroll).

In the TikTok video, she sits in what looks like a diner, one of her arms crossed in front of her, with the other raised to her face. The woman starts to give some side-eye before placing her right hand over her mouth and looking away, giggling.

The reason for her response? According to a text overlay in the video, some random person walked past her and referenced the cut-off-sleeve t-shirt she was wearing, which sported the name of her band in pink lettering. He asked her to name three songs, intimating that she was being a total poser when in fact, she was the furthest thing from it.

“Guys i was casually waiting for my food wearing my band’s merch and a guy came up and asked me to name three songs…” she wrote in the text overlay. She added in the caption, “I don’t know how i should feel about this..”

Commenters who saw the video seemed to share in the humor she felt as a result of the interaction, with one person writing: “‘Actually I named all the songs.'”

Others came up with quips she could’ve used in response to his judgmental remark.

“You should have said, ‘name the band members,'” one said.

Another person joked, “‘Oh please you wouldn’t recognise the band if they’d be sitting in front of you’ followed by the most intense stare ever.”

A further user shared this slow-burn revenge scheme: “You should name a song you are still working on, and when you release he JUST MAYBE has a really bad flashback.”

However, some commenters thought she was putting the video up as a means of gaining some internet clout.

“Things that never happened for 500 please,” one user wrote. The band member responded, “It’s obviously sarcasm cause it happens ALL the time in real life.”

The phenomenon of calling people out for wearing band shirts to see if they can name any of their songs is widespread, however, like what one reporter for TMJ4 News did in this YouTube clip while attending a SummerFest music festival.

