Herschel Walker’s social media is a gold mine of lies

Analysis

Herschel Walker is a liar’s liar.

He’s probably hoping voters are too dazzled by his football career to pay attention to his many scandals and whoppers.

The Republican candidate for United States Senate in Georgia admittedly has the makings of an ideal candidate—at least on paper. He’s a former football star who pals around with former President Donald Trump.

The sweet turns sour from there, however.

On the campaign trail, Walker suggested the solution to mass shootings is a “department that can look at young men that’s looking at women that’s looking at social media.” He recently took the previously unheard of anti-tree stance.

His ex-wife accused him of domestic violence, which he doesn’t deny. Walker really likes to play fast and loose with the truth. He reportedly lied about his business prowess, education, role in a cause that supposedly supported veterans, even how many children he has.

He’s even lied about lying, leading to mind-numbing headlines like, “Herschel Walker falsely claims he never falsely claimed he graduated from the University of Georgia.”

His comfort deception proved useful when he supported Trump’s lies that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

Walker aligned himself with some of the wildest characters from Trump’s scheme to overturn the election. Well after Trump lost, Walker insisted that he had a lot of faith in Sidney Powell and described Lin Wood’s election fraud claims as “eye opening.”

During the Capitol riot, Walker baselessly blamed a vast conspiracy for the violent assault on Congress. He also called on Trump to identify people including Jake Angeli, aka the QAnon Shaman, “because they don’t look like MAGA.”

Walker isn’t too keen on accountability for his buddy Trump, however. He blasted Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger for releasing Trump’s call pressing him to “find” votes to change the outcome in the state.

Online, you can find Walker on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Gettr, and YouTube. Archives of his tweets from 2014 include some … things not fit to mention.

Why it matters

Herschel Walker might not be the best candidate, and he’s definitely not the most honest one.

It’s widely believed that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had Walker and one other in mind when he said “candidate quality” may keep Republicans from taking over the Senate.

Nevertheless, Walker has a real shot of winning in longtime Republican stronghold Georgia. And that’s no lie.

