‘That happens too often at salons’: Customer says nail salon gave her a toenail infection, tried to pass it off as a ‘bruise’

A nail salon customer posted a viral video warning viewers about the toe infection she got while getting her nails done. She said the salon tried to pass it off as a bruise.

Tasia Alexis (@tasiaalexis) has reached over 1.5 million views and 250,000 likes on her TikTok by Wednesday. She captioned her video, “My life is a movie.”

To begin, Alexis says she posted a video about her infection a week prior, but TikTok had removed the video. Alexis is a popular TikToker with over 4.3 million followers. In recent headlines, Alexis blasts Hisense, saying its TV did not meet expectations.

In her latest viral video, she first explains, “Y’all know I have bad luck when it comes to nail salons, right?” Alexis says that when she first moved to Florida, she found a nail salon with a “good amount of stars.” She says she got her feet and nails done at the salon and then returned three weeks later for a touch-up.

Next, Alexis says that as the salon technician began to take off her toenail polish on her second appointment, she noticed the workers and her friend all staring at her toes. “Nobody wants to say a word,” she adds.

“Excuse me, what is that on both of my big toes underneath the nail?” Alexis says she asks the worker. She says the worker told her that it was a “bruise” underneath her toenail, and that she “must’ve worn shoes that were too tight, or something of that nature.”

Alexis says she thought, “OK, cool,” and began to search Google to figure out more about how this happened.

“I already got low iron,” she says. “Honestly, my legs are always bruised up, so it was a possibility that it really was just a bruise underneath my toenail, right?”

Alexis says Google told her, “Basically, I don’t have much time to live. I need to go to the emergency room immediately.”

Alexis says that after finding that information, she worried about what to do next and didn’t want workers to paint her toes anymore. She then says, “I calmed the f*ck down, and I let him paint my toes.”

Then, Alexis says that once she returned home that day, she began searching Google more and came to the conclusion that “something just ain’t right.” She says she has a family member in the medical field who told her, “That does look like fungus of the toe. You are infected,” after she sent them pictures of the “bruises.”

Where did the fungus come from?

Alexis says she questioned how she could’ve gotten infected. “I have not changed nothing in my routine,” she says. “Oh, wait, but I have. You know what?” she adds, “It was a new nail salon.”

The only conclusion Alexis came to was that when she originally went to the new nail salon, she the salon workers “worked on somebody’s fungal toe, and then wanted to do my f*cking toe.”

“That’s how I got the fungal toe,” she says. “I got it three weeks ago, apparently, and then it developed.”

“’Cause I didn’t notice it until I went to the nail salon, and they took off my polish. It just randomly developed,” she continues. “So I had to have gotten it from the nail salon, right? Apparently, that’s where most people get it.”

Alexis says that for treatment, she had been put on an oral medication. “Take pill, one by mouth once a day for 12 weeks,” she says. “You heard it right. Not one week, not a couple days, not a month … three f*cking whole months.”

Before ending her video, she adds, “That’s just to hope that it clears the infection because apparently, a lot of people have a tough time getting rid of it.”

@tasiaalexis My life is a movie. You cant make this 💩 up ♬ original sound – TasiaAlexis

Yale Medicine states, “Anytime your nails are getting wet, cut or filed—or your cuticles are being trimmed—it is an opportunity for bacteria and fungi to get in under the nail.” The technical name for fungal nail infections is “onychomycosis” and the condition is very common, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Women’s Health conducted a study in 2017 that states, “52 percent of the study participants had dermal (i.e. skin rashes or nail issues) or fungal infection symptoms, and they were the most common among people who had been to a salon three times in the past year.”

A viewer in the comment section of Alexis’ video told her, “girl it took me TWO years to get rid of a toe fungus from the nail salon. I don’t get my toes done anymore.”

“My aunt sued the nail salon and won for the same thing,” another said.

One viewer pointed out, “Not them knowing & still covering it up with polish.” Alexis responded, “LITERALLY MY EXACT THOUGHT.”

