Tasia Alexis (@tasiaalexis), a popular TikToker with 4.2 million followers, recently made some serious waves with her video exposing her disappointing experience with Hisense, a Chinese electronics manufacturer. Her six-minute video showcasing the entire saga from beginning to fallout delves into the allegedly shoddy deal her management set up between her and the electronics giant.

Alexis began her video, which has amassed a staggering 4.7 million views, by recalling how she accepted a partnership with Hisense, despite their unwillingness to meet her rate, due to her liking for the brand and their products. She shared, “I was like, OK, like I’ll work with them at a lower rate because they’re also giving me a free product that isn’t cheap, right?” However, the situation quickly soured when the product, a fridge, arrived non-functional. Alexis’s initial patience turned to disbelief as attempts by technicians to fix the fridge became a prolonged ordeal.

The midpoint of Alexis’ story revealed even deeper issues with Hisense. “After months of going back and forth… they have been out here to my house three times,” she said, detailing the frustrating back-and-forth with the company’s customer service. Despite multiple visits, the fridge remained in disrepair, leading Alexis to feel genuinely scammed, especially when coupled with delayed payment for her promo work. Finally, the fridge was hauled away.

Alexis’ conclusion was resolute, and yet, frustrated. “But the fridge is gone, they came and got it, and I’m just glad that I don’t have to deal with this sh*t ever again,” she said, her voice tinged with relief and disappointment. Her final take on Hisense was unforgiving: “All of the appliances that I have from this company, they’re going in the f*cking garbage.”

The video’s comments section mirrored Alexis’ sentiments, with users casting doubt on Alexis’s credibility. “I always thought Hisense was a cheap brand,” commented one user. Another shared their indecision. “I was debating between Sony & Hisense for my new TV. The salesperson said they wouldn’t take Hisense even if it was free,” wrote the user. Another user humorously added, “I have a Hisense TV, lemme TELL YOUUU! NOT worth ittttt.”

Alexis’ ordeal with Hisense underscores the intricate relationship between influencers and brands. While such partnerships can be mutually beneficial, Alexis’ experience is a cautionary tale about the risks involved, particularly when products seriously don’t meet expectations.

Despite the ordeal, Alexis managed to turn her frustration into a viral story, highlighting the power of influencers in shaping brand perceptions. Her experience serves as a lesson for both influencers and brands in the digital age—the importance of genuine partnerships and reliable customer service.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hisense via email and Alexis via TikTok comment for further information.