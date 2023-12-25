‘IVE BEEN LOOKING EVERYWHERE FOR’: Woman finds unlabeled ‘mystery liquid’ being sold at Marshalls

A woman sarcastically urged viewers to visit Marshalls after discovering a “mystery liquid” on their shelves.

In the nine-second video, content creator Kyndal Jade (@kyndoot) looked excitedly at Marshalls’ shelves. “Yo, they have it,” she exclaimed. Then, Jade cut to herself holding a small bottle filled with dark yellow liquid.

First, Jade rolled the tube around in the palm of her hand for a few seconds. Viewers could quickly see, then, that the product she was supposedly excited about was missing a label. Still, the mystery item cost $7.99.

“Y’all ever try it?” Jade asked viewers, concluding her video. In the text overlay, too, Jade jokingly encouraged her followers to “run to Marshalls.”

In the accompanying video caption, Jade called the product a “mystery liquid.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jade via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and to Marshalls by press email. The video amassed over 2.8 million views where viewers responded to Jade’s sarcasm with their own.

“IVE BEEN LOOKING EVERYWHERE FOR,” one viewer wrote.

“ugh my Marshalls never has,” another commented.

“What does smell like though? that’s the only reason I haven’t bought it,” a third user said.

“I’ve been LOOKING for this,” a fourth commenter wrote.

“Is it made with ingredients from around the world and matches to your raw/unblemished marked skin and begins to change the imperfections????” a fifth person asked.

Though commenters were amused by the find, products without labels can be dangerous. According to DuraMark Technologies, “the most obvious danger of not having the correct safety labels on products is an increased risk of accidents and injuries.” For this reason, it said, people risk not knowing the potential hazards or safety precautions they need to take. “This can result in serious injuries or even death,” it concluded.

But this isn’t the first time Marshalls has been in hot water for their products. Earlier, one content creator, Jess, discovered a “floatie” inside the bottle of a skincare product purchased there. It turned out that it expired in 2021. More recently, a beauty and skincare enthusiast exposed which beauty products to avoid at Marshalls.