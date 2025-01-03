‘She’s lived in the property for over 11 years’: Woman wakes up to unknown material in her backyard pool. What the heck is this?

A woman has gone viral after she posted a video showing a mysterious foam substance that a friend found in her pool.

TikToker heartsong (@heartsong) notes the date of filming in the video’s text overlay as “Morning of December 30, 2024 in East Texas.” She uploaded the video to TikTok that same day where it has gone on to acquire 3 million views.

In the short clip, the creator pans around her friend’s pool, showing the “weird substance” that she found.

“OK, calling in all reinforcements, need your help on this one. My friend who lives in East Texas woke up today and this is what was in her pool,” she says.

As she pans around the pool, the TikToker reveals a strange white foam floating on the surface of the water. The foam is thicker in some parts of the pool, but it is scattered all around.

The woman then addresses the some of the simpler theories that could explain the presence of the foam.

“She’s lived in this property for over 11 years, never has had anything like this happen before. No she did not change any chemical regimen in her pool,” the woman says.

She then adds, “The only thing that she says that was kind of weird was there was some really odd fog yesterday.”

However, the woman says she was not able come up with any satisfactory explanations after doing her own research.

“I can’t find anything that would lead to anything like this happening … So if anybody has any idea, any water experts out there … We need your help,” she says at the end of the clip.

The Daily Dot reached out to heartsong for further updates.

Conspiracy theories explaining the foam

The mysterious foam was a cause of concern for many viewers. Numerous commenters were quick to jump on explanations that aren’t necessarily rooted in reality.

“The fog isn’t fog. It’s chemicals,” one person said.

“Has anyone tested this residue from the fog?” another asked.

“Smart dust and they don’t even lie about it,” a third commented. They are referring to a growing conspiracy theory that the U.S. government is releasing “smart dust” into the environment.

Smart dust “is a system of many tiny microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) such as sensors, robots, or other devices.” These mini devices can be used to detect various physical phenomena. The conspiracy theory regarding governments releasing the substance has grown after numerous reports about a thick fog in cities across the U.S., U.K., and Canada were reportedly linked to people getting sick, but there is no evidence to back these claims up.

Relatedly, another Texas woman went viral for posting her unusual air quality readings from her at-home air purifier this week.

Another concerned netizen advised, “Jar it and have it tested. Hold onto some in a separate jar just in case it gets lost.”

A science-based answer

Among many conspiracy theorists and concerned TikTokers, one commenter posted a scientifically-backed explanation for the mysterious foam.

“This is caused by low calcium hardness in the water. The fog acts as a natural agitator,” they wrote.

According to the commenter, the foggy air caused the surface of the water to move. If, as he suggested, the calcium levels were too low, the movement would have caused the foam to build up.

A quick online search for strange pool foam shows that foam is a common problem in swimming pools, and not some unexplainable phenomenon. According to Aquaman Pools LLC, a pool company based in Arizona, pool foam can be caused by numerous factors like the water’s calcium levels being too low, polymer-based chemicals being too high, or an air leak in the pool’s system.

The company suggests blasting the pool with chlorine to reduce foam, but if it persists, to call a pool professional.

