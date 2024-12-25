‘I spent 10 years of my life so mentally unwell’: Woman battles anxiety and depression. Then she discovers the real reason is what’s in her home

This TikToker believes if you are struggling with any mental or physical health symptoms, you need to get tested for mold and parasites. She may be onto something.

We all go through seasons of feeling unwell mentally. A health scare or loss can leave us in a bad place. It doesn’t take much.

But if you’ve been experiencing severe depression and anxiety for 10 years, it’s worth considering if something external is a factor.

Natalie’s story

Natalie Laser (@itsnatlaser) says the high levels of mold and parasites in her body caused her years of depression and anxiety.

Initially, she thought she was just unwell and struggling to get a grip. Until she got a test for mold and parasites. She discovered an alarming high amount of mold and parasites in her body.

After figuring this out, she began detoxing and healing naturally.

“People have no idea how significant these can mess with your mental and physical health,” she told viewers.

What were the symptoms Natalie experienced?

Crippling anxiety, depression, constant fight or flight response, hormone imbalances, buddha belly, missed cycles, burning and itching in arm, tremors, ringing in the ears, heart palpitations, she shared.

“I struggled with mental health for so long and didn’t know it was because of something in my body.” Laser said.

If you have any of these symptoms, it’s worth talking to your doctor.

What are some ways to start detoxing mold and parasites out of your body?

Integrative medicine, naturopathic doctors, and holistic doctors are good starting points when dealing with mold and parasites.

Natalie posted these steps on how she’s healing from mold and parasites:

Find a practicer literate in mold, lyme, parasite: someone that believes this could be the issue Get tests done: for both mold and parasite Open drainage pathways before begin detoxing: Saunas, colon hydrotherapy, coffee enemas, lymphatic drainage Consider going on an anti-inflammatory diet: food prioritizing high amount fiber, vitamins, antioxidants, and healthy fats Personal healing journey: addressing shadows and traumas

Natalie believes many of the health issues are rooted in energy that is stuck within the body. This energy has never been addressed and includes things that we have not healed within ourselves.

More broadly, if you discover you’ve been dealing with mold exposure, Healthline recommends talking to your doctor. Most people will experience cold and flu symptoms.

She’s not alone

“I developed severe panic attacks. I got a mold test done and had the highest level of mold poisoning a person can have,” one viewer shared.

“The mold and parasite causing my depression was called my ex husband. So glad I got rid of that infestation,” one trolled.

“That along with gut health, I healed mine and my depression and random anxiety went away,” one added.

“Integrative medicine, naturopathic doctors, and holistic doctors are some of the practitioners one should seek out for handling mold and parasites,” one commented.

This TikTok has more than 1.8 million views with more than 155,600 likes. We’ve reached out to Natalie for comment.

