‘Bro that is quite LITERALLY what they used to do in the 30s!!! DURING THE DEPRESSION!!!’: Minimum-wage worker says he lives in a house with 8 roommates ‘just so he can afford to live’

A minimum wage worker went viral on TikTok after sharing that he rents a house with eight roommates.

Tanner (@tizanner) uploaded the 20-second clip, which he recorded as he walked through his house. He showed viewers some of the eight rooms that he said have been remodeled. The content creator never shows his face.

“I live in a house that has been redone,” Tanner said. “There are eight rooms that have been remodeled in this house. Just so that I could afford to live.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tanner via TikTok comment. As of Monday afternoon, his video had over 216,000 views, with a number of viewers shocked at his living situation.

“Bro that is quite LITERALLY what they used to do in the 30s!!! DURING THE DEPRESSION!!!” one noted.

“Clean adult frat house,” another said.

“Yeah I’m never moving out of my parent’s house,” a third person joked.

Some users said they were outraged with how expensive rent has become. Online reports confirm that millions of Americans have to work multiple jobs just to afford their bills.

“The full time jobs that require you to be there 40+ hours per week don’t pay enough even with annual raises,” one person said.

“The amount of people I know that have more than one job in order to afford to live is insane,” another added.

A national housing crisis has affected millions of Americans. Some analysts even claimed that it was easier for the average person to buy a home during the Great Depression than it is now.

This, coupled with record-high inflation rates and average salary increases not keeping up with inflation, only further widens the income gap. According to a June MPAMag survey, 57% of Americans said that they didn’t have enough money to afford a home in the neighborhood they are currently living in. Twenty percent said that they didn’t think home ownership would ever be a financially viable option for them.