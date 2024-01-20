Traveler shares way they sneak alcohol into airport

A TikTok user has gone viral after sharing a clever method of sneaking alcohol into an airport, but is it legal?

The video, posted by TikTok user Nicole (@nicolenotnicki) on Jan. 17, shows a unique travel hack that has garnered over 825,700 views.

In the video, Nicole reveals a TSA-approved transparent toiletry bag. However, instead of the usual toothpaste or shampoo, the bag is filled with tiny bottles of liquor. More specifically, it contains four miniature bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey, four bottles of Deep Eddy Lemon vodka, and two bottles of Hornitos Tequila.

The footage is accompanied by an on-screen caption that reads, “Cause who trying to pay $30 for a drink at the airport.” In the description of the video, Nicole wrote, “Travel hack pack your licka!”

In the comment section, the video elicited a wide variety of responses. One user suggested, “Go to Walmart and get some of those small TSA approved bottles and pour them in there for a little razzle dazzle”.

Another viewer pointed out the legal implications, stating, “it’s crazy how barely anybody is talking about how opening these and drinking it on a flight is a federal crime.”

Despite the potential legal issues, some viewers shared their own experiences with bringing alcohol on flights. One user commented, “I drink my stuff on planes every time. No one has ever said anything to me.”

Another asked, “Can you really do this lol.”

So, is it actually legal to bring your own alcohol on a flight and is it legal to consume it during a flight?

The TSA provides clear guidelines on this: “For carry-on you are limited to containers of 3.4oz or less that can fit comfortably in one quart-sized, clear, zip-top bag.” This means travelers can bring small amounts of alcohol in their carry-on luggage, as long as it fits within these parameters.

However, when it comes to the matter of consuming the alcohol during a flight, an article on the Points Guy, states, “It is, in fact, illegal to drink your own alcohol on an airplane, and U.S. air carriers are required to obey FAA regulations at all times, regardless of airspace.” So, while you may bring alcohol in your carry-on, consuming it on the flight is not just a bad idea but can get you into serious legal trouble.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nicole via TikTok direct messages.