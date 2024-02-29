A server posted a viral video after reportedly interviewing at a nice restaurant. She’s shocked when she finds out that the water costs $33.

TikToker Rebecca Rivette (@rebeccarivette01) has reached over 10,800 views on her video by Thursday. She captioned her video, “Maybe I’m just poor but I don’t get the hype.”

To start her video, Rivette says, “Y’all, rich people are stupid.”

“You wanna know what just happened?” she continues. Rivette then says she just got back from an interview to be a server at a fancy restaurant.

Rivette says the hiring employee asked her if she’d like some water at the beginning of her interview.

“Would you like still or sparkling water?” she reports the interviewer asking.

“Still is fine,” she describes responding. “I drink tap water; what do you mean?” she tells the audience.

Rivette says he poured her a glass of water and then left the bottle on the table for the rest of the interview.

She says the interviewer told her she could keep the entire bottle of water after the interview was over.

“I was thinking this was something that you serve to a whole table, right? Like everyone shares a bottle of water, and you just pour it into your glass,” she says.

“No,” Rivette adds. “I looked it up when I got home.”

As Rivette shows the audience the bottle of water, she asks, “You wanna know how much this sh*t is?”

“33 f*cking dollars for ‘mineral water,'” she says with finger quotes.

“What the f*ck? Rich people are stupid,” she adds.

“This brand has sparkling water: 50,” she continues. “$50 for a bottle of f*cking water? B*tch, I’d drink out of the sink.”

The bottle appears to be by the brand Aguas de Mondariz. According to its website, the brand carries still and sparkling mineral water in glass and 100% recyclable PET bottles. The “Shop” link on the website does not appear to be working.

Rivette told the Daily Dot via TikTok direct message, “The brand of water that’s mentioned in the video is sold at retail price for $33 according to google. I am unaware of the price it was sold at the restaurant I applied to.”

It is unclear which Google result Rivette got the pricing information from, but it seems she may have confused the cost per case with the price per bottle. According to Beverage Universe, a case of six glass 750ml bottles of Aguas de Mondariz Natural Still Mineral Water costs $33.33, while a single glass bottle of the same size costs $6.96. The sparkling option costs the same, and options above $50 are for cases of 12 or 24 glass bottles of various sizes.

Viewers in the comments section agreed with Rivette that the water was overpriced.

“They just need to feel special,” one said. “Can’t drink the same brand that the poors do! Lol.”

Rivette responded, “God forbid lmao.”

“Girl I hope you get that job the money will be beautiful,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Aguas de Mondariz via contact form.