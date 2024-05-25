‘It’s the full parking space’: Mercedes driver gets a parking ticket in front of his house—for unexpected reason

An internet user has sparked discussion after claiming he received a parking ticket in an unexpected place.

In a clip with over 628,000 views as of Saturday, TikTok user Lucas (@lucasventures) shows two cars parked in a driveway.

“Just got home, and on the Ring camera I saw that we’re getting a ticket. And for what?” he asks at the beginning of the video. “For obstructing the sidewalk over 10 inches.”

Lucas then shows the entirety of the driveway. While his vehicles are, in fact, partially blocking the sidewalk, there also appears to be no other way to park his cars in his driveway without blocking the sidewalk.

“It’s the full parking space,” he says. “I can’t do anything about that.”

Why it’s illegal to block the sidewalk

According to Los Angeles law, where Lucas is based, it is illegal for a resident to obscure access to a sidewalk unless they are temporarily doing so during the active practice of loading or unloading.

The reason stated for this law is that obstructing the sidewalk violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. This is because blocking a sidewalk makes it difficult or impossible for wheelchair users or people with other mobility equipment to navigate the path.

Multiple commenters echoed this sentiment.

“My husband is in a wheelchair and it’s a constant bob and weave into the road when cars obstruct the sidewalk,” said a user.

In the comments section, many users implored Lucas to simply park his cars in his garage.

“Perfectly functional two car garage right there, bud,” a user wrote.

“This is actually a very simple concept,” added another.

“Garage for storage? Best keep your rides garage kept. At least one brother. Plus you can back the Benz more,” offered a third.

That said, some claimed that whoever was selling or inspecting the house should have been clearer about this issue before Lucas purchased it.

“Right when I saw the video I knew it was for block the sidewalk. Sucks but gotta consider that when buying/renting a house. Neighbors will call if they walk through your portion of the sidewalk,” explained a commenter.

“The builder should have made your driveway long enough to actually park but this is something that should have been caught by an inspector,” stated a second.

“That should have been disclosed to you in writing by your Realtor or Property Manager,” echoed a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lucas via Instagram direct message.

