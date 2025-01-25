‘Men hate puzzles. They LOVE quests’: Men and women agree this relationship hack is genius

If relationships are games, then user @brennatalkstoomuch has the ultimate high score. Recently, the creator took to TikTok, speaking candidly about what men want—and don’t want—from their partners. While she had many pieces of advice, the big relationship takeaway was that “men love quests.”

In other words, tasks that make them feel useful, needed, and even…heroic. The unique, gamified framing of this TikToker’s advice had followers vehemently agreeing, weighing in, and overall, celebrating the positivity of a healthy, “quest-driven” relationship dynamic.

On Jan. 1, 2025, musician Brenna Lynn of @brennatalkstoomuch posted a video called “Men Love Quests.” She says, “This is a hot tip for the ladies: men love quests. No I know not all men, but most men, and all the men I want in my life—they like quests.”

Brenna Lynn went on to say that men “hate puzzles, but love quests.” She further broke down the statement by saying that men don’t want women to be illusive or coy. They want women to “have very clear quests that you tell them, this is exactly what I want, I want you to do this, and I will be happy when you do it.”

The creator then shared an anecdote about a friend who waffled on having her partner complete a “quest.” The interaction complicated the communication between the individuals in the relationship, and the task wasn’t completed.

To this, Lynn responded, “honey, you have to remember: men love quests! If you want to do it yourself, that’s one thing, but don’t squash yourself down or deny yourself for no reason. Instead, let them do the quest for you, and then be super appreciative and kind and happy about it. Nothing makes a man happier than completing a quest for you.”

Lynn then likened women giving a man a quest to a game. “It’s like a video game, okay? He did his quest and you give him a resource in return,” Lynn continued. “He leveled up in the game. He’s winning now. You gave him the gift of winning.”

The video concludes with some additional advice for the ladies, double points if the quest is “manly,” and “triple points” if he gets to use an obscure tool in his quest.

The video garnered 1.3 million views on TikTok, with nearly 150,000 likes and close to 5,000 comments. The most popular comments were seemingly made by men, with one user saying “you saying quest activated my neurons.” Another said, “anyone else hear quest and immediately drop whatever they were doing to give this their full attention?” Another agreed, saying, “we are like golden retrievers. We just want to get the ball so you can tell us, good boy!”

‘An elite level understanding of male psychology’

On Jan. 10 the video made the rounds on X, with @axelroark reposting the TikTok with the caption, “This woman has an elite level understanding of male psychology. I was today years old when I realized that what she says is true. Men love quests.”

This woman has an elite level understanding of male psychology. I was today years old when I realized that what she says is true. Men love quests. pic.twitter.com/pqX5gPQZff — Axelroark (@axelroark) January 10, 2025

The post received 7.2 million views and 90,000 likes, and seemed to mirror the support of the original TikTok post, with responses like, “this is 100% correct,” “The hack is out.” And, “she nailed it.”

On Jan. 16, the video was posted by user alfooboboao on the Subreddit r/TikTokCringe, with the caption “men love quests!” FACT. this is a cheat code.” This post was met with more humor, but a similar spirit of agreement, with users saying, “she gets it,” “men want to be useful and they want to solve problems, or quests,” and “Lizard brain say ‘Here, rock. Me good?’”

The Communication Game

While there isn’t clear science to back up @brennatalkstoomuch‘s take on game-ifying and quest-giving, many people believe the act of clearly communicating to one’s partner is ultimately positive, giving strong, clear directives about one’s needs and expectations. Which might means less misunderstanding…and more questing.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @brennatalkstoomuch via direct message on TikTok. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

