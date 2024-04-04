‘I have owned them all’: Mechanics reveal the best diesel trucks they’ve worked on

Most people are unaware of the differences between diesel and gas trucks. Both are big, can haul more than a conventional vehicle, and have good horsepower, but according to Prosource Diesel, there are bigger differences than their price tags. Though diesel trucks are generally $5,000 to $10,000 more than gas trucks, their engines have inherent advantages over gas, like longevity and fuel efficiency. Additionally, diesel trucks have a better resale value.

Another big difference is hauling capabilities. An article from Lynch Truck Center explains that diesel engines are renowned for their torque output—the amount of rotational force a motor develops—and are designed for heavy-duty capabilities like towing. Diesel engines also use a simpler design, which means there are fewer moving parts that can break. According to Draco Trucks, diesel fuel has a higher energy density than gasoline, so owners save more at the gas pump over the long term, and since diesel trucks burn less fuel, they are a more environmentally friendly option.

Continuing their spate of viral videos, Accurate Auto (@accurateautoinc) recently posted a video titled, “What’s the best diesel truck?” In the video, four mechanics skip over makes and models and instead offer different opinions on which diesel engine is the best. The video has been viewed over 142,000 times as of publication.

First on the list is Cummins. Founded in 1919 in Columbus, Ohio, Cummins was foundational in the commercial trucking industry since the early 20th century. According to BenchForce, Cummins began to produce consumer-focused engines around the 1960s. However, it wasn’t until 1984 that Cummins developed the 5.9-liter B engine, the staple engine for the Dodge Ram, which another Accurate Auto mechanic named the best diesel truck.

Next on the list is the Duramax engine. According to GM Authority, these engines weren’t produced globally until 2001 and range from four, six, and eight cylinders. Produced by General Motors, Duramax can be found in both the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra. Lynch Truck Center lists the perks as a long life span, fuel efficiency, and power.

A fourth mechanic chose Peterbilt, a company that solely produces commercial trucks. Built by Paccar Inc., a Fortune-500 company that’s over 100 years old, Peterbilts are sold by the biggest global manufacturers of medium and heavy-duty trucks. Known for their high quality, according to Foothills Group, Peterbilts are renowned for their craftsmanship and are designed for reliability.

Viewers added their own favorites in the comments section.

“2013 Ford F-250, 6.7 diesel. I have 400k miles and will get another 200k miles easy,” one wrote.

“GMC 6.6 Duramax,” a second replied.

“Trick question,” another remarked. “The diesel engines is great. The trucks they come in suck. The peterbuilt guy was the correct answer.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Accurate Auto via TikTok comments for further information.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.