‘Car running on hopes and dreams’: Customer brings car into the shop. The mechanic can’t believe what he sees underneath

A fair number of car owners have resorted to impromptu DIY repairs when money was tight or an auto shop wasn’t nearby. Unfortunately for this mechanic, some customers take this a bit too far.

Recently, mechanic Bluecollarclipz garnered over 41,000 likes on Instagram when he posted a short video, showing someone’s quick fix for their exhaust pipe.

Bluecollarclipz starts his humorous video by stating, “I reckon this must be the worst customer states I’ve ever seen in my life.”

What did he find underneath the customer’s car?

Then he shows viewers what’s underneath the car. The first thing he shows viewers is a clean break on the exhaust.

Then, he shows two other breaks. At this point, the tailpipe is fed into the muffler via a strange DIY rubber nozzle stuck together by zip ties, duct tape and metal twists.

“Lord help us all, what in the [expletive] is that?” he says.

Viewers react to the sight

Shocked some viewers joked how that kind of issue makes them feel better about their own repair needs.

“It’s the fact that the only thing keeping that thing together is some duct tape. You know what? At this point, I don’t think my dent is bad,” one said.

“Soooo, I shouldn’t use bungee cords to hold my tailpipes to my vehicle because the bracket broke?” a second joked.

“Customer just wants an oil change and tires rotated,” a third added.

“That’s not a muffler; that’s a silencer,” a user said.

Others claimed the car was too far gone.

“I reckon it’s about time let’er go,” a user said.

“I remember when my engine mount decided to come off while on the interstate,” another shared.

“They used every material they had,” a user said.

The importance of exhaust pipes

A broken exhaust pipe is more than just a noise issue. According to Custom Complete Automotive, a maintained exhaust system controls harmful gases, reduces engine temperature, improves catalytic converter health, and enhances a vehicle’s power.

Carparts.com explains that broken exhaust pipe symptoms include a check engine light, a strong exhaust smell, rattling and dragging noises, sparks beneath the vehicle and a hissing noise.

On top of that, the lack of a exhaust pipe can lead to toxic fumes creeping into the car’s cabin. So maybe take your car to a mechanic way before an issue like that vehicle has.

