‘And people wonder why mechanics aren’t trusted’: Mechanic gets revenge on customer who didn’t want cabin filter replaced 

A mechanic got revenge on a customer who didn’t want their cabin filter replaced. Some users say this story is a prime example of why people often distrust members of the profession.

TikTok user Confused Mechanics (@confused.mechanics) is an account dedicated to sharing videos from mechanics that feature “those absolutely stupid things that you see people bring into your business.”

In a video posted Wednesday with 1.4 million views and counting, a mechanic shows the inside of a sizable truck. “Customer had recently denied a cabin filter at another shop,” the mechanic wrote in the video’s text overlay. “I guess that shop took the denial personally.”

The revenge

The camera then pans to the compartment behind the glove box. The mechanic pulls out the cabin filter, revealing a scrap of paper underneath that is blocking the airflow. A blocked blower motor could result in the whole thing blowing out. Depending on the truck model, it could be an expensive proposition.

In the comments, users expressed disdain for the original mechanic and the state of the profession in general.

One user wrote, “And people wonder why mechanics aren’t trusted.”

A second user wrote, “They were counting on them returning so they can charge an arm & a leg to ‘fix’ it.”

A third user wrote, “no wonder people hate mechanics it’s not a honest trade anymore.”

Somebody else wrote, “You have to tell them NOT to even check it, had mine dumped in the fan and put back in. I’m not paying 55$ for a 15$ filter and 2 minutes of labor.”

Another person said, “Once had a valvoline shop take apart my engine air intake to show me a clean white filter. They left it in pieces in my seat when I said I didn’t want a new one.”

However, one person said there are still honest mechanics out there. “I’ve been very blessed to have a dealer where I’ve now bought 7 cars from and a mechanic that are both honest and look out for me. Super rare,” they wrote.

And someone else said it might’ve been an honest mistake. “Let me start off by saying a lot of techs put cardboard under the filter before pulling it out to prevent any debris from falling into the blower motor. Tech forgot to remove it after,” they wrote.

