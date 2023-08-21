‘This actually good money if you’re a teenager or in school fr’: McDonald’s workers flex that they make over $1K every paycheck

According to a list of 30 ideal jobs for high schoolers from Indeed.com, fast food service positions pay an average of $10.65 an hour. It may not seem like a lot, but one McDonald’s worker shared how those wages add up in a viral video.

In the video, user Melandrea N (@melandreanicolee) addresses people who think she’s “broke” because she works at McDonald’s.

The worker reveals that she and her coworker make over $1,000 per paycheck—and that’s not even counting any additional overtime.

The video has been viewed over 509,000 times as of publication, and viewers shared their thoughts in the comments.

“I work at In N Out now buh I honestly made wayyy more when I worked at Mcdonalds,” one user wrote.

“I remember when it was pay day we would always ask each other who got paid most,” another fast food employee commented.

A report detailing the average annual wages at different fast food restaurants found that McDonald’s workers make approximately $21,050 a year. That kind of money can add up over time, especially for teenagers who don’t have to worry about bills or other household expenses.

As one user pointed out, “This actually good money if you’re a teenager or in school fr.”

“No bills or responsibilities, I used to save all my checks,” another shared.

“No for real I managed to save over 18 thousand dollars working at mcds for about a year,” a third wrote.

However, a number of commenters wondered whether the creator was earning her purported $1,000 paycheck on a weekly or biweekly basis, as that would make a huge difference when it came to her overall salary.

“Is it every 2 weeks?” one user asked.

“Is it 2 weeks or a week tho that’s the real question,” echoed a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Melandrea via Instagram direct message for further information.