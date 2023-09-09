‘Like how is colored hair going to affect the way I work’: McDonald’s worker forced to change pink hair because it’s ‘unnatural.’ It backfires

Forcing employees to comply with a dress code can have mixed reactions. While some may be inclined to follow a dress code at work to the letter, others may push the boundaries of what is allowed in order to express themselves.

Some workers have chosen malicious compliance—following rules literally or interpreting them slightly off from how the rule maker might have intended—to prove their point about the silliness or unnecessary nature of a rule in their workplace’s dress code.

Multiple workers have shared videos documenting the different wigs in a variety of naturally occurring human hair colors they wear to work in order to conceal their brightly dyed hair, as others have shared that they were outright fired over their hair color.

One McDonald’s worker has shared a video showing off her new long blonde locs after being told that she must take out her preferred pink hair. User @heluv_sky captioned her video with the knowledge that her employer would likely ask her to change her nails next.

“My job made me take my pink hair out because we can only have ‘natural colors’ so I got blonde to piss em clean tf off,” a text overlay on the video reads.

She justified her decision by clarifying that blonde is a natural hair color.

Some viewers shared that they also struggled with hair color policies at their workplaces.

“Fr like how is colored hair going to affect the way I work,” one commenter wrote.

“I worked at a call center. A CALL CENTER,” another user said. “Why did we have a uniform and a hair color policy??? CANT NOBODY SEE ME.”

“I used to have a wig on top of my other wig sitting on top like a hat,” one viewer shared. “I did not care.”

Others shared what hair colors or color combinations had caught the attention of their bosses at work, or prevented them from being hired somewhere.

“Sum place wouldnt hire me as a cashier bc i have red .. now i work as a sushi prep cook making like double the amount they was gna pay me,” a viewer commented.

“At my job i was working with split dyed blonde and brown and many of my coworkers had colored hair,” another commenter wrote. “idk why people care sm. i work at a restaurant.”

“I worked at mcdonald’s and had ginger hair that literally everyone asked if it was natural,” another wrote. “And they begged me to change it bc it wasn’t a natural.”