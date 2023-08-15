‘So first it’s too tight then too baggy, what do they want from you’: Viewers defend retail worker after she shared all the outfits that ‘violated dress code’

In a viral TikTok video, a retail worker shares the variety of outfits that have gotten her dress-coded at work. Viewers came to her defense against her employer’s strict apparel rules in the comments.

In the video, Kelly (@kellsfromhell) sarcastically smiles at the camera before changing into all the outfits she’s gotten in trouble for wearing.

“Outfits I’ve worn to my retail job & why they violate dress code,” the text overlay on the video reads.

The offending items and outfits include a square neckline blue top that was deemed too low cut and inappropriate for having a visible bra strap, an outfit made up of straight-leg black jeans and a brown top deemed too tight and revealing, and shirts with designs on them.

She says she was also reprimanded for wearing a jean and tucked shirt combo deemed too tight and too low cut, brown pants considered “excessively baggy,” and a v-neck shirt Kelly’s higher-ups claimed showed too much cleavage.

One commenter summarized Kelly’s clothing plight perfectly.

“So first it’s too tight then too baggy what do they want from you girl. But the outfits slayed I think they’re jealous,” a commenter wrote.

The video has more than 645,000 views and over 150 comments as of Tuesday morning.

“Yall r doing too much i swear,” the caption read. Kelly added that she dresses “exactly” like her co-worker, yet she is the only one getting singled out.

In a follow-up video, Kelly shares that she’s short, coming in at 4 feet and 11 inches. She even stood against a standard door frame to give viewers some more context about her height.

She went on to say that mass-manufactured clothing isn’t made with people who are small or big—in terms of height and weight—in mind.

“General clothing is not designed in a way that fits my body correctly. So often times a plunging neckline will go too low. Crop tops will be too long,” she says.

And while there are stores that cater to people like her, Kelly points out that the pricing is rarely accessible.

“So when you’re working six days a week you just wear what fits and wear what seems appropriate,” Kelly explains.

Commenters largely supported Kelly and her situation.

“This is so crazy to me bc the retail jobs i’ve had i’ve worn sm worse,” a person said.

“If the second to last is excessively baggy but the rest are too tight then what can you even wear,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kelly for comment via Instagram direct message.