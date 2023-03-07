‘It was my last day so I stole from McDonald’s’: McDonald’s worker fills car with buns on ‘last day’ on the job

A former McDonald’s worker went viral on TikTok after he claimed to have stolen a car full of items on his last day on the job.

The 12-second clip video amassed over 340,000 views within a day. In it, TikTok user @slim_vinny revealed that the trunk, backseat, and passenger seat of his silver sedan were filled with bags of hamburger buns and boxes of frozen french fries.

“It was my last day so I stole from McDonald’s,” he wrote in a text overlay.

Users in the comments section cast doubt on the video’s veracity, claiming the content creator was simply transferring inventory from one store to another. It is unclear whether or not the video was satire. The Daily Dot reached out to @slim_vinny via TikTok comment for further information.

Though some viewers thought the video was staged, others took to the comments section to suggest what the content creator should’ve stolen.

“Why didn’t you take the McGriddle buns and hash browns?!!!! Missed opportunity,” one viewer wrote.

“Not the nuggets?” a second asked.

“Should have gotten McGriddle buns hash browns and a tub of whatever oil they use to fry everything,” a third suggested.

Some viewers shared the items they stole from other fast food places on their last day of work.

“I did the same at Wendys on my last day took home a lot of chicken nuggets,” one person shared.

“I did same thing back in 90s…. regular meat, [quarter] meat. I was Martin Browers for a minute,” a second wrote.

“To be fair I stole a whole bar stool and 3 boxes of Doritos loco tacos and box of beef from Taco Bell my last day at work,” a third commented.

However, others warned @slim_vinny about the repercussions of his actions.

“Don’t post it homie, they have the money to take you to court!!” one user warned.

“Are you not worried about being sued? You made the evidence pretty accessible,” a second wrote.

“SO YOUR WILLING TO GO TO JAIL FOR STEALING BUNS.” another asked.