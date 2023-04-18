‘YOU GENUINELY THOUGHT THEY WERE NAMING THEMSELVES THAT’: McDonald’s worker mocks customers who label their orders ‘Valued Customer.’ It’s automatic

Misunderstandings can often be the source of some of the most gut-busting instances of comedy, and there are throngs of TikTokers who can’t stop cracking up at a McDonald’s employee who genuinely thought patrons were naming themselves “valued customer.”

Fara (@wh0re444fara) uploaded a clip of her making fun of Mickey D’s shoppers that’s garnered over 54,000 likes, and other folks on the platform are shocked that she honestly thought this was an ordering trend.

Fara wrote in a text overlay of the TikTok: “Me anytime I see somebody named their mobile order ‘valued customer’ like ts still cool in 2023.”

She films herself looking at a receipt in the TikTok while on the clock at McDonald’s. She rolls her eyes and shakes her head after reading the receipt before handing it off-screen to someone else.

A number of TikTokers remarked to Fara that folks weren’t actually attributing the “valued customer” moniker to themselves on their orders. “KNOWING YOU GENUINELY THOUGHT THEY WERE NAMING THEMSELVES THAT MAKES THIS VIDEO SO MUCH MORE FUNNY,” one wrote.

Fara replied, seemingly finding her mistake humorous as well: “LMFAOOOOO I THOUGHT THAT SHIT WAS A TREND!”

Another TikTok user confirmed that the “valued customer” name is automatically attached to orders as well. “Nah ts automatic, someone brought me my food and said ‘are you valued customer’ n i was confused asl,” they wrote.

There were others who feared that there might be other McDonald’s employees who think the same as Fara and that workers will judge their character in a similar fashion. “I’m cracking up at everyone telling you it’s automatic and now I’m embarrassed what if mine come up like that and the workers think i did it?!” they questioned.

