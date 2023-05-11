‘This is like getting a pizza party instead of a raise’: McDonald’s worker receives unicorn pin as ‘thank you’ from corporate

A celebratory TikTok from a McDonald’s employee recently had viewers applauding her positivity—while also hinting to the corporation that she deserves better than she’s getting.

TikTok user Leaf (@justcallmeleaf) was all smiles as she explained an interaction she had during the work day, starting with a curbside order shortly after she started her shift.

“I looked at my co-workers and I thought they looked a little tired, so I decided I would take it out myself,” she says in the clip.

She handed off the order at the curb, being her “usual bubbly self,” but was concerned when the customers came inside the restaurant moments later.

“I asked them if everything was okay with their order, and they said, ‘Yeah! It was fabulous!’ I thought it was a little weird—why, if it was fabulous, you coming back in the building?” she wonders.

As it turned out, the “customers” weren’t customers at all. They were actually employees from corporate who were doing an inspection to make sure everything was running smoothly at the location. The TikToker said they were “so impressed” that they gave her a small yellow unicorn pin as a token of appreciation.

“Ain’t it cute? I’m so delighted! I think, sometimes, if we just treat everybody like they’re anybody, and treat everybody the same, good things can happen,” she concludes.

Leaf’s consistently positive outlook throughout her videos often wins viewers over, which it certainly did in this scenario.

But there was an aspect of it that also seemed to bum some commenters out, as they felt someone showing up to work and doing the most with a positive attitude to the point that she gets acknowledged by corporate deserves more than just a little unicorn pin—no matter how much the TikToker herself may have appreciated the gesture.

“This is like getting a pizza party instead of a raise,” one commenter protested. “Give this woman a raise!!!!!”

“@mcdonalds_corp this precious gem of a human deserves a MCBONUSSS,” another added.

“Give this woman more than a unicorn pin,” a third agreed.

Other viewers stuck to simply congratulating Leaf or complimenting her on her being “what our world needs.”

At a time when companies love to claim “nobody wants to work,” specifically when it comes to food service jobs, retaining enthusiastic employees who are great at their jobs seems like something that should be a priority. And creating a good working environment is about more than just pay, but as one viewer put it, “unicorns don’t pay bills.”

Still, the TikToker’s decision to choose gratitude is commendable, as is her suggestion to “treat everybody like they’re anybody.” Many viewers argued that the people cutting the checks should take that one to heart, too.

