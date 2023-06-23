‘It be so embarrassing saying the price’: McDonald’s worker reacts to customer’s order being almost $70

A McDonald’s breakfast order totaling $68.43 shocked an employee at the drive-thru window in a viral video posted to TikTok.

After announcing the total to the customer in the video, which has been viewed 386,200 times as of Friday, user Liyah (@beautyofliyah) clutched her chest with wide eyes, a reaction had by many viewers.

“I paid $6 for a 10 piece and a medium soda the other day,” user @dicelyy revealed in a comment. “Like that should be $4 max.”

“I went out with friends one night and they got stuff all together and in total it came to $90,” user Gracey (@gmccoy35) wrote.

Some pointed out the possibility of the customer having a large family to feed, citing their own. “When my family would get McDonald’s it would be like 57 and we a family of 6,” one explained.

Other McDonald’s workers shared stories of steep order prices that they rang up, including 30 Happy Meals for $130 and a single customer’s routine order of 15 McChicken sandwiches.

“I had 1 guy come through. his order was $121 bro… apparently ordering for his friends but who knows,” one said.

“Dude people would spend $60-80 everyday like 6-7 customers on my shift when I worked at McDonald’s,” another wrote. “It’s ridiculous.”

According to other workers, such expensive orders are standard at other fast-food chains. “When I worked at dunkin someone spent $70 one time at 6am,” user @libragirlmichi shared.

Viewers also commented on the “embarrassing” nature of reading the order total to the customer.

“When I did to-gos at my work I hated saying the price,” user @evegarson8 wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Liyah via Instagram direct message.