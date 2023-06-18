‘Whole time the first order is $3 and the second is like $7’: McDonald’s worker complains about customers who ask for separate orders at the drive-thru

A McDonald’s worker shared her reaction when customers request separate orders in the drive-thru in a viral TikTok.

The seven-second video featured TikTok user @thatghanagal. She wore a headset while chewing gum. The text overlay read, “’I have two separate orders.’” An audio played, “Everyone knows that. Like, you to any place, you say,” followed by a heavy sigh, which the worker lip-synced. “Go ahead,” she mouthed, rolling her eyes.

The content creator elaborated more on this in the caption, writing, “I hate the people that be tryna place 3 orders.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @thatghanagal via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video garnered over 175,000 views as of Sunday, where customers revealed in the comments why they do this.

“I’m sorry :(( I have online orders and then sometimes I be forgetting something I didn’t add,” one viewer said.

“I only do that at McDonald’s cuz me and bae be using the app for points,” a second revealed.

“Sorry I needed to pay cash for my order and my brother was paying his in card,” a third stated.

“I be having to go get lunch for my coworkers and I always feel so bad. But they always give cash and that’s the easiest way to give their change,” a fourth commented.

In addition, other McDonald’s workers shared their drive-thru pet peeves.

“It’s even worse when its 3 separate orders cus by the time they tell me their order my drive thru is PACKED,” one person wrote.

“Or when they hand you the money for the 2nd order while you’re cashing the 1st order then when you hand them change they add onto their 1st order,” a second remarked.

“[And] they sit there holding up my line cuz they’re all laughing at how awkward they are like HURRY UP,” a third shared.