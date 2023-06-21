‘Even McDonald’s never called me back’: Job-hunter shares all the rejection emails they’ve received from Indeed

Toronto-based TikToker JayJay (@certibodon) posted a montage of several rejection notices they received from Indeed in a trending clip that’s garnered over 24,100 views on the popular social media platform.

The first picture in the montage shows that JayJay applied to a position at Good Behaviour Ice Cream, but was turned down. The notice reads, “Unfortunately, Good Behaviour has moved to the next step in their hiring process, and your application was not selected at this time.”

They received a similar rejection message for another position they applied for on Indeed at a company called Pay2Day.

It was unfortunately the same for jobs JayJay applied to at Dairy Queen, Omescape escape rooms, Chipotle, and H&M.

While the “Great Resignation” of 2022 saw throngs of employees leaving their current employers in search of greener vocational pastures, the vast majority of them are regretting their decisions to do so in 2023.

Depending on the industry that one works in, locating a job could be a tall order, especially in Big Tech which saw more than 148,000 employees across massive companies like Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon, being laid off.

JayJay’s video of email rejections resonated with a number of viewers.

One person commented, “I’m literally lowering my standards to apply for these jobs and I’m still getting rejected,” to which the TikToker responded, “Bro, even mcdonalds never called me back.”

Another expressed frustration at the fact that they keep receiving email updates from Indeed about businesses looking to hire new employees, but were still unable to secure a job.

“Oh my god it’s the constant emails too like telling me there’s a job opportunity KNOWING THEY WOMT HIRE ME,” they wrote.

One job-seeker suggested an alternative method of applying to jobs. “‘The only way I get a job is when I apply in person,” they said.

The mass rejections that JayJay encountered in his job search weren’t an isolated case. According to The Guardian, this phenomenon can be chalked up to “robot recruiters” that use a cursory scan of resumes to decide whether a candidate is a good fit for a company.

The report says that while algorithms and artificial intelligence play a huge role in the hiring process these days, it’s a huge shift from the real-life hiring managers who would handle the applications themselves. In fact, “recent findings have shown that some of these new tools discriminate against women and use criteria unrelated to work to “predict” job success.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to JayJay via TikTok comment for further information.