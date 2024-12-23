‘Popeyes does the same thing’: Expert reveals McDonald’s is under class-action investigation over orange juice

A TikTok account known for sharing news about class action lawsuits, Top Class Actions (@topclassactions), recently shared a video revealing an investigation involving McDonald’s breakfast combos.

Featured Video

The video, which has racked up 759,800 views, explains why customers who regularly order these meals might want to pay attention.

What’s the issue with McDonald’s breakfast combos?

According to the Top Class Actions staff member featured in the video, the issue revolves around the cost of orange juice.

Advertisement

“Have you ever purchased a McDonald’s breakfast combo, and when they ask you what you want to drink, you say orange juice, and then you see that price go up?” she asks.

The video points out that McDonald’s menus display a fixed price next to a picture of the combo with orange juice. However, when customers select orange juice, they are reportedly charged extra.

The investigation claims this practice might violate consumer protection laws by creating a “hidden surcharge.”

For those affected by this issue, Top Class Actions encourages individuals to complete a short questionnaire linked in its bio.

Advertisement

“If this happened to you and you want to benefit, if this class action settles, head to the link in our bio and complete a short five-minute questionnaire,” the TikToker says.

Can the claim be confirmed?

Customers have complained about the surcharge in the past.



For example, a woman sued McDonald’s in January of this year, stating McDonald’s charged her and her family $1.40 for orange juice without disclosing it, as reported by Desert Sun. That case is still ongoing, according to recent updates.



However, The Daily Dot was not able to locate the class action lawsuit allegedly titled “Meyers, et al. v. McDonald’s Corp., et al., Case No. 5:23-cv-00883, in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.” It has reached out to Top Class Actions and McDonald’s for more information.

Advertisement

Viewers react

In the comments section, some viewers found the situation to be a nonissue for them.

“I thought this was common knowledge that certain drinks have an upcharge to them at McDonald’s such as smoothies shakes orange juice, and I think iced coffee,” remarked one viewer.

“I remember a video months ago a guy fighting the cashier over it,” shared another.



“It says in the little letters, combos come with a small coffee,” alleged a third.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s and Top Class Actions via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.