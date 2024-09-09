‘They started this last week’: McDonald’s customer says she’s switching to Dairy Queen following McFlurry change

Is the McDonald’s McFlurry switch driving customers elsewhere? The fast-food giant recently changed the packaging for its signature ice cream treat and former fans are going online to talk about switching up their dessert pick.

TatYana (@gbelliana) documented a recent unsatisfying experience in McDonald’s drive-thru. She was less than thrilled with McDonald’s McFlurry switch.

She posted the experience in a TikTok video three days ago and has since commented, “I’m canceling McDonald’s” in favor of Dairy Queen’s signature Blizzard frozen treat.

Her video currently has over 216,900 and counting views on TikTok.

What is the McDonald’s McFlurry switch?

On Sept. 4, McDonald’s announced a change to the packaging of its frozen McFlurry. According to People, “The fast food chain announced that they’re doing away with the frozen treat’s plastic lid and instead introducing a ‘four-flap’ cup.”

McDonald’s touts the switch as more environmentally friendly and sustainable. It also has changed the confection’s multi-use “spindle” spoon. It will now feature a “smaller black spoon that uses less plastic,” per a statement reported by People.

Today reports “McDonald’s says the new packaging will help reduce waste and advance its goal of sourcing 100% of its primary consumer packaging from renewable, recycled or certified materials by the end of 2025.”

Customers aren’t all thrilled, however.

The Daily Dot recently reported that TikTok user Chey (@cheymilli) was less than impressed with the change. She states, ” “I am almost at a loss for words at this experience,” she continued. “Is this a tiny takeout box?”

What did TatYana think of McDonald’s McFlurry switch?

In her video, captioned “$4 for this and its not even full,” TatYana expresses her displeasure after getting her McFlurry.

She displays the new cup, stating, “This is what they put the Oreo McFlurry in now.”

She shows what appears to be a small amount of soft-serve ice cream dusted with what seems to be a finely ground Oreo powder.

According to MyFoodData, a McFlurry serving size is approximately 12 ounces.

“Why is it in a paper cup?” she asks viewers. “McDonald’s just finds more and more ways to p*** me off,” she concludes.

Is the Blizzard different?

Dairy Queen’s Small Blizzard is the same advertised size as the McFlurry: 12 ounces.

However, according to cheatdaydesign.com, the treat comes in several sizes, beginning at 12 ounces for a small and topping out at a whopping 21 ounces for a large.

The site also states that the Blizzard “is one of the best desserts out there,” describing it as “Creamy, thick, indulgent, and just straight delicious. It’s simply in a league of its own.”

A Narcity review found the Blizzard “had much bigger chunks that were better distributed. Plus, the cookie pieces felt and tasted more like real cookie pieces as opposed to little crunchy crumbs.”

What did viewers think about the switch?

In response to TatYana,’s video, Quninia (@quninia) wrote, “Y’all just forgot all about Dairy Queen. Those blizzards have Oreos throughout.”

TatYana responded with her decision to check out the Blizzard in response to the McDonald’s McFlurry switch, stating, “Ima have to start going to DQ cause I’m canceling McDonald’s.”

Another viewer commented, “I had to start going to Dairy Queen cause none of the McDs mix the mcflurries anymore.”

However, choppingshart (@choppingshart) stated she was in favor of the change, writing, “Honestly prefer this tbh. their old cups were too small to self mix very well. if I gotta mix it myself I’d like some room.”

Another viewer added, “This cup look like it will travel better with DoorDash/ UberEats orders. That way the top isn’t just open air and melting faster.”

