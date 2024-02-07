‘It is something I wanted to explore on the McDonald’s menu while I worked there and was told no’: Viewers demand ‘McChurro’ hack after ex-McDonald’s chef calls out Jordan the Stallion

Worlds are colliding on TikTok. One popular content creator tagged another and asked for help spreading the good word about a delicious McDonald’s menu hack.

Chef Mike Haracz (@chefmikeharacz) and Jordan_the_Stallion8 (@jordan_the_stallion8) have both staked out sizable audiences on the social media app by sharing secrets about popular brands.

Haracz, a former McDonald’s corporate chef, lends his expert opinions on the fast food chain’s menu to 291,000 followers. Some of his most popular content has been about finding menu duplicates, or “dupes,” out in the wild, like a recent video about McGriddles.

Jordan, meanwhile, has built a powerful following of 12 million viewers who come to him for intel about, well, everything—from how to make Costco cookies at home to the right way to defrost your windshield. Jordan’s immediately recognizable video style is key to his content. He often speaks into a mirror while filming, conspiratorially bidding viewers to “come here” before he lets them in on some mind-blowing info.

You might call Jordan’s video style inimitable—except Haracz recently did a really good impression. The former McDonald’s chef recently called on Jordan to collab, in a video that has almost 338,000 views and 41,000 likes so far.

“Former #McDonalds corporate chef had a message for @Jordan_The_Stallion8,” Haracz wrote in the caption.

In the video, he filmed himself in the mirror and started with the magic words: “Come here, get a little closer.”

“I’m about to tell you the greatest McDonald’s menu item that has ever existed that you never had, and I need your help in implementing it at McDonald’s, OK?” Haracz said, as if Jordan was possessing him. “I need you to talk to your sources and get every crew member who’s ever existed to try this.”

He said to get just a McGriddle cake—that’s right, no sausage, egg, or cheese—and take it to a deep fryer.

“I’m gonna need you to deep fry that until it’s crunchy, hot, steamy, delicious,” Haracz said. Then, the cake should be dusted with cinnamon sugar.

The creator then asked for Jordan to eat it on camera and film one of his recognizable eye-popping reactions.

“And then you’re gonna get McDonald’s to start selling this,” Haracz said.

Viewers were living for this match-up, with many tagging Jordan in the comments. One viewer wrote, “if nothing else bro, you gotta give this guy an A+ for effort with some recognition!” Another commented, “Oh yeah we need this. @Jordan_The_Stallion8 you need to make it and do that eye rolling thing you do. Because you know this is gonna be amazing.”

“How did you match Jordan’s specific cadence so well omg,” one viewer wondered. Another replied, “Thought Jordan went through next generation cutting edge plastic surgery.”

“Execution: impeccable. Suggestion: irresistible. 15/10,” a comment read.

“This is the collaboration we the people needed,” a viewer wrote.

“Come on algorithm. Keep me in the know,” one person added.

“Churro McGriddle? I’m copyrighting that now. I own the name. You heard it here first,” another person chimed in.

Haracz told the Daily Dot in an email interview that Jordan hasn’t responded yet, “but I feel he would make amazing content trying this McDonald’s hack!”

“It is something I wanted to explore on the McDonald’s menu while I worked there and was told no,” the chef told the Dot.

Even if Jordan doesn’t throw his hat (and his mirror) into the ring, hope might live. One commenter responded to Haracz’s video: “I need to show this to my manager Monday.”

The Daily Dot also reached out to Jordan and McDonald’s via email.