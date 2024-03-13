‘You come in every single day’: McDonald’s customer demands fresh fries at counter

This poor McDonald’s worker is sick and tired of dealing with a customer who goes to their location every day to complain. This time, she’s demanding free, fresh french fries.

It’s common knowledge that McDonald’s fries taste the best when they’re hot and fresh. But let them sit out for too long, and the tasty golden potatoes will turn stale, and each bite will leave a lingering taste of oil.

In a viral TikTok video, a McDonald’s customer demanded new fries because hers were cold, but viewers were not on her side.

The clip starts with the customer asking for a manager, who immediately walks over, already looking fed up but trying her best to be patient.

The customer claims the crew is ignoring her requests for free fries. She tells the manager that her team messed up her burger order, so along with getting free replacement burgers, she’d like a new small bag of fries since the ones she originally ordered are now cold.

So to be clear, she did originally get hot fries, but they’re cold now because she was waiting to eat them with her burger.

While the worker stays calm as the woman has put a phone in her face to record, the worker also tells the woman, “I would not recommend you recording me.”

“I don’t care what you recommend. I’m going to record because that’s my right,” the customer responds.

As the customer continues to badger the worker about the fries, the worker points out, “You come in every single day complaining about something.”

Fed up, the worker gives in and rings her up for one free small fry. In response, the customer puts the bag of cold fries on the register for the worker to throw out, which seems entirely unnecessary since she could have thrown them out herself.

“I have to go through this, ’cause normally I’m pleasant with you everyday,” the customer says. “But it’s my fault that they get something wrong. Unbelievable. I have to record for them to get something right and for them to do what they’re supposed to do. It’s unbelievable.”

The video, which has nearly half a million views, was posted by @sarah_conner1, an account that reposts videos of customers or workers behaving badly.

“Why keep going back then,” the most popular comment reads.

“The cashier has so much patience….,” a person acknowledged.

“These poor workers must be exhausted. I am and I just watched this for the first time,” another wrote.

“Why would you not eat your fries while waiting for a corrected burger?” a commenter pointed out.

The Daily Dot reached out to @sarah_conner1 via email.