‘Weve all done this b4’: McDonald’s drive-thru worker parks order. He leaves it sitting for 20 minutes

In a viral TikTok, a McDonald’s worker revealed his reaction when he forgets an order from a parked car after waiting for over 20 minutes.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Mario Scott (@cactusmvrkss) who posts skits depicting life at his McDonald’s job that have caught the Daily Dot’s eye more than once.

In this clip, he starts by standing at the drive-thru, sipping his drink. Then, as the on-screen caption notes, a sudden revelation dawns on him.

“Me finishing all the orders and remembering I parked a car that’s been sitting there for over 20 min.”

Scott can be seen mouthing, “Oh sh*t” followed by opening the drive-thru window and searching for the customer. When he couldn’t, Scott mouthed “f*ck” and ran out.

Scott added a caption with the video, “We’ve all done this b4,” followed by a laughing emoji.

The Daily Dot reached out to Scott via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment to learn more about the inspiration for this clip — which has amassed 2.7 million views as of June 2.

The comments revealed that others have indeed done this before.

“I remember i made someone wait a hour,” one remembered. “I just walked to the back.”

“Yeah, I just give them extra food hoping they won’t be too mad,” a second commented.

“No cuz fr i was lookin at the bag like, ‘Who is this food for,'” a third stated.

“I once had someone waiting for an hour for 2 pies bc our drive thru printer isn’t working,” someone else remarked.

One, predicting what might happen next, suggested, “They be coming back around in the drive thru mad ash.”

That led Scott to agree, “Bruh.”

In addition, customers shared their experiences with waiting for orders.

“i sat parked in the 2nd window for 30 min for fries and mcchicken,” one user shared.

“I sat in a popeyes parking lot for 40 minutes for one singular chicken sandwhich and nothing else,” a second said.

“They had me waiting for like 20 mins cause they forgot me but they gave me free fries and pies to make up for it,” a third shared.

Someone else had a possible solution: “Waited 20 minutes for a small strawberry banana smoothie at McDonald’s. That’s when I honked and they brought it out.”