‘They’re pulling a Disney move?!’: Expert says you shouldn’t use the McDonald’s app in light of recent events. Here’s why

If you want to protect your legal rights (especially as the chain faces potential class action lawsuits), it’s time to delete your McDonald’s app.

Over the last few years McDonald’s has gotten people to register for its app at higher rates than their competitors, likely due to the barrage of sign up offers they lead with, Retail Dive reported.

Once downloaded, many people stick with the app because it’s often cheaper to order in the app (at minimum, you earn loyalty points, and at most, you might get a personalized deal) than in person.

And you might as well order from the comfort of your phone as many locations have replaced ordering at the counter with ordering at a virtual kiosk.

E. Coli outbreak

“This is a PSA to never ever use the McDonald’s app,” independent journalist and TikTok user James Li (@5149jamesli) said in a trending video with more than 41,000 views.

“Doesn’t matter how much they entice you with a free Big Mac or free medium fries, don’t do it,” Li urged.

Li explained that McDonald’s was recently facing backlash over an E. coli outbreak and some affected customers want to sue over it.

On Wednesday, federal officials confirmed there was an outbreak specifically tied to the onions McDonald’s was using on the quarter pounder, AP News reported. Officials suspect they came from one specific California supplier.

As of Oct. 30, 90 people across 13 states fell ill from the outbreak. Of the 90, 27 people were hospitalized, and one person died.

For context, E. coli is a type of bacteria that lives in your system. When you get an infection from ingesting a bad strain, it commonly leads to watery or bloody diarrhea, stomach pains and cramps, loss of appetite, and a low fever, the Cleveland Clinic reported.

On the more serious end, it can lead to sepsis and malnutrition. Sepsis is when the body responds improperly to an infection, which can lead to organ failure.

Most people recover on their own or with medical care. However, the death rate is still about 17%, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The McDonald’s app is predatory

A Nebraska woman hospitalized from the outbreak is suing McDonald’s, Yahoo News reported.

But other who may want to sue, individually or in a class action suit, may not be able to.

See, around this time last year people got upset over the new terms and conditions on the McDonald’s app. That’s because they made it so anyone who accepted them could not sue the company. That includes bringing forth a class action lawsuit against them.

There is no option to opt out of the new terms. Customers must either accept the removal of their right to a jury trial or delete the app.

Part of the message reads: “These include a binding arbitration provision, and a waiver of your right to a trial in court, including your right to a jury trial.”

The updated language is as follows: “Please carefully read and understand these terms and conditions (“terms”). They contain an arbitration agreement, jury and class action waivers, limitations on McDonald’s liability and other provisions that affect your legal rights.”

In short, arbitration means that instead of going through the traditional legal system, the dispute is handled by a mediator. The mediator is not responsible for upholding your rights under the law.

“No judge, no court, no jury,” Li pointed out.

It also plainly states that you waive your right to a class action suit.

“They’re pulling a Disney move?!” a top comment read.

“Why is it arbitration even allowed if it doesn’t follow the rules,” a person said.

“The amount of companies doing this already is insane. They can do all this stuff and never be held liable,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Li for comment via email and Instagram direct message. We also reached out to McDonald’s via email.

