‘They cussed my ass out after I asked if I could get a mango pineapple smoothie’: Customer complains about night-shift workers at McDonald’s

A popular content creator went viral on TikTok after posting a skit of what he thinks McDonald’s workers are like after 10pm.

The video was uploaded by Tanner (@tannertan36) who boasts nearly 800,000 followers. In the clip, he pretends to be a customer as he uses a greenscreen to pretend to be at McDonald’s.

When Tanner asks for an Oreo McFlurry, the “worker” tells him the machine isn’t working. This leads Tanner to ask the worker: “When are you guys gonna fix that?”

“Ware you gonna bring a girl home? It’s been a while,” the worker responds. The video concludes with Tanner blankly staring into the camera.

“The night staff doesn’t give a damn,” Tanner declares in the caption of the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tanner via email, TikTok comment, and direct message regarding the video. His video garnered over 882,000 views as of March 17. While Tanner’s video is a skit, it resonated with fellow customers who often frequent McDonald’s at night. Many shared their own late-night McDonald’s experiences.

“The night staff really don’t care. One time they cussed my ass out after I asked if I could get a mango pineapple smoothie,” one person shared.

“OMG i went last night for a mcflurry and the girl was so rude..’we are done selling ice cream’ um ok,” a second commented.

“I went to mcdonald’s a few weeks ago at around 8pm and a physical fight broke out over whether or not i ordered a shamrock shake,” a third shared.

Some, however, sympathized with the McDonald’s workers who have late-night shifts, pointing to their working conditions. “Yeah, because they’re about ready to close and they wanna go home after a long day of work,” one noted.