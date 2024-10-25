‘At least you can save a lot of money and have no trade value later’: Drivers are raving about the Mazda CX-90 as a ‘hidden gem.’ But not everyone is on board 

Japanese automaker Mazda has been in the United States market for decades, and it’s been steadily growing in popularity and sales since.

Last year, in 2023, the company reported a sales increase of 57 percent compared to the year before, selling 76,017 vehicles in total.

Among its most talked-about models is the Mazda CX-90, which many TikTok users are calling an underrated “hidden gem” in the SUV category.

What’s so impressive about the Mazda CX-90?

The official TikTok account of the Shaker Auto Group dealership (@shaker.auto.group) recently posted a video raving about the vehicle.

In the clip, which has garnered over 454,300 views at the time of writing, the dealership showed off the sleek interior of the Mazda.

“Getting into the Mazda CX-90 Turbo Premium with Sport Mode and Paddle Shifters,” it wrote in the video’s text overlay.

“Mazda, but make it sporty,” it added in the video’s caption.

What do experts say about the Mazda CX-90?

Experts at Car and Driver rated the vehicle a 9.5 out of 10, praising its turbocharged 3.3-liter engine with 280 or 340 horsepower and “handsome” design.

“The CX-90 overall earned an Editors’ Choice award for 2024, and it vanquished four rivals in a comparison test,” they added.

Additionally, starting at $39,300, the vehicle is considered an affordable SUV option.

The site lists the main drawbacks of the vehicle as limited third-row seating space, a rough ride on bumpy roads, and the high price for higher-end versions.

In the comments section, some viewers agreed with the dealership about the car’s quality. Others, on the other hand, said they’ve had different experiences.

“I’m a mechanical claims analyst and I will say wholeheartedly that Mazda is one of the top brands to own,” wrote one viewer. “We hardly see them ever called in for claims.”

“I love Mazda. I had a Mazda 6 and now I have Mazda CX-5!” shared another. “Drives beautifully.”

“I made the mistake of buying the 2024 CX90 hybrid,” said a third. “Biggest mistake ever. I had 2 CX9s and a CX5 and loved them, this car is the WORST!!!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Shaker Auto Group (@shaker.auto.group) via contact form and Instagram direct message. We’ve also contacted Mazda via email.

