‘So reliable like Honda and Toyota’: Woman calls her new Mazda CX-30 a ‘Mercedes dupe.’ Is it?

TikTokers swear you don’t have to spend hundreds of thousands on a Mercedes to get the same look and feel as the manufacturer’s upscale sedans.

In a video with over 194,000 views, TikToker Sherice (@sdhewett7) uses audio by TikToker @dietjacob to share a short clip of the interior of her Mazda CX-30.

The audio says, “So my friend has the Mercedes, right? But I got the Mercedes dupe, though.”

The caption reads, “After driving my old car for almost 10 years, I finally got me a new car!!!!”

Are Mazdas dupes of Mercedes?

The audio by @dietjacob has been used in over 40 videos of other Mazda owners showing off their “Mercedes dupes.” But how close are Mazdas to Mercedes really?

The interiors of Mazda models like the CX-30 and CX-5 have been compared to Mercedes. But the more affordable car manufacturer has actually been ranked higher than their luxury counterpart. A win is a win.

Other Mazda owners discuss

In the comments section, other Mazda owners gush about their cars.

“I had a Mazda as a rental and fell in love soon as my car was fixed i went a traded it in for the Cx-30 never getting another brand car,” one user writes.

“Mazdas for life. Longest car I’ve ever owned and it’s over 10 years old,” another says.

“My best friend got a cx5, she left it at my house and my mom had to move it, 2 months later, my mom had one. they love their cars,” a third adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sherice via TikTok direct message and comment. We also contacted Mazda and Mercedes via email.



