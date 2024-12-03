‘I think this looks a lot better than a RAV4’: Expert says new Mazda car is the ‘best of both worlds.’ Here’s why

If you want a reliable car, most auto techs will tell you to go with either a Toyota or a Honda. The Japanese auto manufacturers are renowned for long-term reliability.

But there’s a third JDM that also gets a lot of fanfare, and that’s Mazda. Mazda is often praised for producing long-lasting cars, but it is also applauded for making cars that are fun to drive.

That’s why the TikTok account Car Confections (@carconfections) has a ton of love for this latest Mazda offering: the CX-50 Hybrid. It’s worth mentioning, too, that he isn’t the first person to heap praise on the car, either. The Daily Dot previously reported on one TikToker’s enthusiastic assessment of Mazda’s whip.

Furthermore, someone else also applauded Mazda’s “middle ground” approach to luxury and reliability. There are many who believe Mazda strikes the perfect balance between creating a cost-effective and luxury-feeling vehicle. They’re lush enough to give you a premium feel on the interior and have heavy doors, striking seating, and interior design choices. They also have a beautiful, big infotainment screen loaded with features.

But they’ve also got a commuter mentality in mind: Reliability and drivetrain consistency are paramount. Throw in tight steering and zippy acceleration, and you’ve got a car that ticks a lot of boxes.

Mazda + Toyota collaboration

However, it’s difficult to argue that when it comes to hybrid system reliability, Toyota is the king of the castle. With so many years in the game and the constant expansion of its hybrid offerings, it’s difficult to touch Toyota.

This is why its collaboration with Mazda on creating the CX-50 Hybrid has Car Confections (among others) so jazzed. In short, you get all of the fun, luxury, and design cues of a Mazda coupled with Toyota’s unbeatable hybrid dependability.

Car Confections discusses JDM alliance by showing off an all-black 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid in his TikTok. “Is this a Mazda or a Toyota? Here’s why the Mazda CX-50 Hybrid might be the best of both worlds. Well, believe it or not, I’m not confused about this badge,” he says, pointing to the Mazda insignia.

RAV4 Hybrid Engine

Via a text overlay, he indicates that the model shown in the video is $42,065. “I do know that this is a Mazda, but we actually have a Toyota Hybrid engine under the hood. This is the RAV4’s hybrid setup. A 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine making 219 horsepower, and it’s rated at 38mpg.”

At this point in the video, he clicks the hood down and gets into what makes this vehicle so unique. “But why is it the best of both worlds? Well, because you’re gonna get the signature Mazda design. I think this looks a lot better than a RAV4, and it’s not in everyone’s driveway.”

Next, the TikToker squats down and points to the car’s rims. “We’re also gonna have new wheels for the hybrid model. And on the inside, it’s a lot more premium than your average RAV4.”

The Interior

Afterward, the video cuts to show the CX-50 with its doors opened. Eye-catching red leather seats are immediately visible. “We have a real leather seat. They’re gonna be finished in an exclusive red color just for the hybrid model.” Next, he begins to caress the car’s dashboard, running his fingers across it. He then rattles off some of the car’s other features.

“Leather through the dashboard, heated and ventilated seats, and we’re also gonna have a head-up display, which is something you cannot get on the Toyota RAV4.”

Following this, his clip cuts back to the vehicle’s exterior, where he shows off the CX-50’s rear. He then shares a surprising feature: “And lastly, this actually costs less than a fully loaded RAV4. We’re sitting at $42,000 for a fully loaded CX-50 Hybrid.”

He then poses a question to his followers: “Would you buy this over the Toyota counterpart or all the other competition?”

TikTokers were loving it

Mazda’s TikTok account even commented on Car Confections’ post. “Who would’ve thought that a car like me, would double as a superstar?”

One commenter thought that folks couldn’t go wrong with this crossover SUV. “Bullet proof reliable RAV4 engine inside Mazda? It’s a [expletive] good deal guys.”

Another said they would unquestionably opt for this than Toyota’s offering. “Mazda is so underrated. Drives so much smoother than a RAV4.”

Someone else also praised Mazda’s design choices. “I actually like the more muted infotainment setup. I think it’s much easier to use tactile buttons and knobs while driving. Plus I think it looks a little more elegant and ages better.”

However, there was someone else who didn’t think the car’s tech was enough for them. “Mazda needa get their technology right to charge these prices. 42k and no fully digital gauges is just insulting.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Toyota and Mazda via email and Car Confections via Instagram direct message for further comment.

