‘Buyer beware’: Homeowners buy Maytag washer from Lowe’s. It backfires 10 days later

A disgruntled Maytag customer who purchased a washing machine from Lowe’s is warning other shoppers about the brand. The buyer, Sully (@sullymom5), shared their story in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 368,000 views.

Featured Video

In her video, she shows how she has to wash clothes now—after the new Maytag washing machine crapped out on her. Moreover, she says that neither the brand nor Lowe’s have been helpful in securing her a replacement or repair. This is despite the fact she’s only owned the product for 10 days before it broke down.

Why is this Lowe’s customer washing clothes in their bathtub?

The video begins with a man standing above a bathtub holding a wooden stick. Inside of the tub are various clothing items stewing in water. The man can be seen stirring the clothes. While this is going on, a text overlay is visible on screen.

Advertisement

“When you buy a Maytag washer from Lowe’s and it breaks 10 days later,” the text reads. “And neither company will refund you your money. And you have to wait 10,000 days for them to repair it.”

The TikToker ends the on-screen caption with a warning for consumers: “Thanks Maytag and Lowe’s! Buyer beware!”

Sully adds in a caption for her video that she’s “never buying from Lowe’s or Maytag again.”

In a follow-up video, Sully says the washing machine’s been repaired. However, she doesn’t think it sounds too great and posted a clip of it in action to get feedback from other users on the app. A loud rattling sound can be heard as it’s running.

Advertisement

Numerous folks who responded to the clip didn’t think it was emitting a normal noise, either. “I think they left the shipping bolts in,” one penned. Another replied: “Can confirm. Not supposed to sound like that but try putting a slab of carpet down under it might help with the sound.”

More online Maytag hate

It seems there were other unhappy Maytag customers who’ve voiced their displeasure with the brand online. One Redditor asked folks whether or not appliances from the brand were worth it and was met with some opinionated responses.

Advertisement

One person, who seems to be a retail store owner, said that they received negative reviews from patrons. “I’m not a fan,” they said. “My customers complain about cleaning performance relatively frequently, and the lid on that specific one really doesn’t inspire confidence for the rest of the machine. It’s laughably flimsy. I’d consider the GTW465. Still not great but cleans a lot better than the Maytag at the very least.”

Also, another store owner responded that they probably wouldn’t recommend a Maytag. “Yeah we are getting some complaints on these newer basic Maytags as well. I’m not a fan of the controls/buttons,” they wrote.

Additionally, this customer had a scathing response. “This is the worst POS that I have ever owned,” they shared. “Only a year old and has been repaired 3 times, and has broken down again. Stay away from Maytag. The matching dryer works extremely well before the cheap plastic knob breaks off.”

“I bought an expensive Maytag washer about three years ago and immediately began to realize it was a huge mistake. I regret it every time I try to use it,” another shopper echoed.

Advertisement

Not made like they used to?

One Reddit user who also responded in the comments section said that their older Maytag was a stalwart appliance. “These accounts are depressing. We bought a Maytag pair around 1984, moved them several times and they were still running when we sold our last house in 2013,” they claimed. “Maybe had them repaired once. Guess they just don’t make them like they used to.”

Furthermore, one TikToker also shared the same sentiment as the above-referenced Reddit user. “My mom bought a maytag washer from lowes and it broke 6 months later, meanwhile the dryer we got from my grandma in the 80’s is still running fine,” they claimed in the comments of Sully’s video.

Another viewer suggested a “hack” for returning the appliance. “At that point go buy another and return the broken one in the 48 hr timeline if it’s only been 10 days,” they said. “They wanna play dirty play dirty girl.”

Advertisement

Someone else thought this was moreso a problem with Lowe’s than a crumby brand. “Never Lowe’s, I hate them. Gotta buy appliances at Costco,” they argued. “Because if worst comes to worst, they’ll definitely honor the return policy or give you store credit.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lowe’s and Costco via email and Sully via TikTok comment for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.