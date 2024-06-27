‘That’s sun poisoning’: Customer issues warning to people who use Maui Babe Browning Lotion

This woman used a popular tanning lotion to try and get a nice tan for the summer. But she ended up with potential skin issues instead.

Now she’s warning others in a PSA-style TikTok video.

Plenty of people want to get a glowy tan over the summer, whether it means applying a fake tan or sitting under the sun. But you’ll have to be careful if you want to avoid harming your skin.

In a viral video nearing a million likes, TikToker @st00pidho3333, shares that she used the popular Maui Babe Browning Lotion and regretted it.

“Do not put it on your face. I’m a [expletive] idiot, and this is my current situation,” the TikToker says as she removes her hand to reveal a dark reddish-brown blotch covering her cheek and chin.

She worries that her skin would peel to reveal white skin underneath. “My face is going to look [expletive] crazy,” she says.

Is the Maui Babe Browning lotion even intended for the face?

The Maui Babe site does advise users to avoid the eye area. The product details on the site and the Ulta link don’t say anything about whether it’s safe to use the browning lotion on your face and, if so, how to apply it properly. The only additional instructions are to apply sunscreen SPF 30 first before using the product.

Interestingly enough, 267 of the Ulta reviews specify that the product is great for face tanning. However, from TikToker’s experience, that’s not true for every user.

The Daily Dot searched through the Maui Babe site and found that the directions for using the lotion on your face are only in their FAQs section.

“Yes, we do have Maui Babes who use our Browning Lotions on their face. Before doing so, we strongly advise applying the lotion to a small area first to see how your skin reacts before deciding to apply to the whole area. Don’t forget to apply SPF 30 or higher beforehand,” the advice reads.

Viewers offer treatment recommendations

People in the comments section had a lot to say.

“That’s sun poisoning it will scar,” a top comment read.

“Aquaphor babe,” a person suggested.

“If u peel it urself u will scar so just let it come off natural and keep it moisturized bb, sorry this happened to u,” another said.

While people warned that the area would scar, the TikToker took people’s suggestions to put Aquaphor on the area by slathering it on three times a day. The area definitely has a pink hue, but after two days, there’s no scarring.

Symptoms and treatments

Also, yes, sun poisoning is a thing, but it doesn’t mean a person has literally been poisoned. Instead, sun poisoning is a very severe sunburn that happens when a person is exposed to the sun for prolonged hours without protection (like from sunscreen or a hat, especially during peak hours, healthcare site Life Span reported. (The TikToker has not been confirmed to have sun poisoning.)

Aside from the obvious sunburn, many people experience, sun poisoning can also cause fever, chills, and nausea.

The difference between a standard sunburn and poisoning comes in the symptoms and treatment. For the first six to 12 hours, sun poisoning presents the same as a sunburn, but it becomes distinguishable if a person experiences any of the following symptoms, according to Life Span:

blistering or peeling skin

severe redness and pain

fever and chills

dehydration

joint or muscle pain

nausea and vomiting

headaches

dizziness or fainting

Most supposing cases can be treated at home by soaking or showering in cool (not cold) water, applying aloe vera or a thick moisturizer (like the Aquaphor the TikToker used) to hold in moisture, drinking lots of water, and taking painkillers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen.

When should you seek medical attention?

It’s time to seek medical attention if you have blisters, face swelling, headache/dizziness, or stomach issues. In this case, the doctor may give you an IV with fluids and/or prescribe medication to help the blistered skin and percent infection.

To protect yourself from sun poisoning, wear sunscreen at least SPF 30, try to stay out of the sun between 10am and 2pm, and wear a hat as well as sunglasses.

The Daily Dot reached out to The TikToker for comment via TikTok direct message and comment as well as to Maui Babe via email.

