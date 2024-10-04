‘You can get ‘em at Home Depot, Lowe’s’: Georgia resident shares product that can protect you as people ‘suffocate’ on chlorine gas

After a chemical plant in Atlanta had a fire, locals are worried about chlorine gas in its aftermath. This creator believes special masks can help you stay safe.

“Never in my life did I ever think this was necessary or practical, but it is because right now we’re watching people in Georgia suffocating on chlorine gas,” says Kurly Mackaroni (@kurlymackaroni).

What’s chlorine gas?

Just as it sounds, chlorine gas is the gaseous state of the chemical Chlorine. According to a National Library of Medicine report, acute exposure can cause nose and throat irritation and excess salivation. More serious exposure can even cause nausea, vomiting, and headaches, among other symptoms.

What happened in Georgia?

On Sept. 29, BioLab, a chemical lab in Atlanta’s Rockland county that focuses on pool and spa water care, had a chemical fire that released several toxic gasses into the air, chlorine gas being one of them. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is carefully tracking the released chlorine gas in the factory’s surrounding area. However, according to a Vox article, “multiple agencies said that the chlorine in the air does not pose a threat to most people.” Still, Rockland county officials have told residents to keep their windows shut and ACs off.

Will a mask help?

Kurly Mackaroni is adamant that folks should buy an elastomeric mask with a p100 filter to stay safe.

“Not only will it protect you from a COVID outbreak, a flu outbreak … you can use it to protect yourself from chemical gasses in the air,” Kurly Mackaroni states. The video has 366 comments and 163,900 views as of this writing.

Companies such as 3M recommend wearing a FF-801 full-face mask.

What are viewers saying?

Viewers are just as concerned as Kurly Mackaroni about which masks to use and what to do.

“You need an vapor filter. That’s only for dust particulates. A Go to a Kirby Store and order some Micron Magic. That sh*t has 3 micron filtration. All you smell is sterile air,” shares one comment.

“My fiancé can smell the chlorine at work and he works next to the airport. Even if you don’t think you’re near a Chem plant you might be near enough!” says another.

“I was hoping to have a little bit more time for my little silly expenses before investing in trying to survive the apocalypse, next year maybe?” to which Kurly Macaroni responded, “Same.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kurly Mackaroni via Instagram and TikTok direct message.

