‘Keep it in your microwave for 5 minutes after’: Woman finds out why you shouldn’t ignore ‘keep in microwave’ frozen food directions

It’s important to follow all the directions, especially when heating frozen foods. Following the directions printed on the box optimizes the quality and ensures that it’s safe to eat. A woman learns how following the instructions correctly made all the difference to a Marie Callender’s chicken pot pie.

TikTok user Mackenzie Morris (@mackenziemorris) explains this while holding a plate of Marie Callender’s chicken pot pie. “If you read the directions on the chicken pot pie box, you will learn that you were supposed to keep it in the microwave for five minutes after you microwave it for, like, five to six minutes,” she says.

At first, she believed those instructions were for the food to cool down. She was wrong. “I thought it was to cool it down and whatever, and I always ignored it,” she says. After a brief pause, she adds, “It’s to help cook it from the residual heat.”

Upon following the instructions correctly, there is a significant difference. “This is the first chicken pot pie I’ve made that has not been raw and/or completely [expletive] burnt because I’ve kept microwaving it because it wasn’t cooking,” the content creator explains.

“Read the instructions, guys,” Morris concludes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Morris via TikTok comment and direct message. The video has garnered over 56,000 views.

Viewers argue why it must be in the microwave longer

“It makes it crispy,” one viewer remarked.

“Absolutely not, it traps the steam inside of the microwave and makes the crust less crunchy. I always take it out and put a small crater on the side of the top for the steam to escape for a few minutes,” another explained.

In addition, others revealed how they make their chicken pot pies crispy.

“I put it in the microwave for the 6 then set my phone for 10 and get it out then,” one viewer shared.

“I learned this legit last week. so now I put it in and go outside and smoke a cigarette. perfect timing,” a second commented.

“Jokes on me since becoming a mom my chicken pot pie things have been perfectly cooked because well I forgot to get them out till after that time,” a third quipped.

Marie Callender’s chicken pot pie microwave instructions

Marie Callender’s instructions emphasize a higher wattage for cooking chicken pot pies. The higher the wattage, the quicker and more evenly the food will cook. Afterward, you have to let it “stand” for five minutes, which “allows the heat to make it to the [center], where it will kill off any bacteria,” per BBC Science Focus Magazine.

The Daily Dot reached out to Marie Callender’s via media contact form.

