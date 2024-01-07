‘We love working here’: Customer asks to speak to the manager. The manager ‘rips the pen’ before speaking to her

Customers typically ask to speak to a manager when an employee just can’t meet their needs. But, as one viral video notes, in 2024 they should be careful what they wish for.

In a viral TikTok video that has racked up over 2.4 million views, user Mia (@youluvvmiaaaa) gave a simple reason why her boss may not be the best person to help out when things go awry. Titled “We love working here,” the clip unfolds at the Pizza Oven in Canton, Ohio, showcasing a typical yet increasingly relatable encounter between a customer and a young manager. The video, shot with humor and a touch of irony, illustrates the generational shift in the workforce and managerial roles.

In the skit, a worker stands in front of a point of sale system, when a customer tries to escalate concerns to her boss.

“Let me talk to the manager,” text overlaid on the clip read.

The worker appears to be anxious about the request, but not for the reason anyone would imagine.

“My manager who just ripped tf outta the pen,” another overlaid text message read.

“Rip the pen” is a slang term for using a dab pen or vape to smoke hash oil or weed. The user smokes as much as they can tolerate in a single use. The very convenient consumption method makes it easy to discreetly get high.

The camera pans to another woman, the skit’s manager, who marches from the back wearing a hoodie pulled tight around her face.

Apparently, her attitude indicates she is high.

The scenario must be far more common than anyone would imagine. In the comments section, other managers chimed in with similar stories about getting high on the job.

“Hearing the call in my radio that a customer wants to talk to me as I just hit a blinker,” user Zoey Maples commented.

“In the restaurant where I worked, we all picked out a pen and ripped that shi all day,” user Sage added. “Called it the communal pen.”

Others pointed out that the change in workplace culture is likely the result of a generational shift.

“Gen Z as managers ab to change the game 😭,” one user wrote. “I love it.”

“I love that we’re the new grown ups,” user Marelit added.

Another commenter stated: “A lot of Karens don’t realize that MOST restaurant managers are all super young people that got rushed into the position. They all rippin’ that pen.”

This short video has struck a chord with many, highlighting the changing face of management in various sectors, including the food industry. It subtly points to the internet age’s influence on workforce dynamics, where younger individuals often find themselves in leadership positions, sometimes clashing with traditional expectations of managerial behavior and appearance. The clip reflects a broader narrative about the evolving workplace, where age and experience intersect uniquely with cultural shifts and technological advancements.

Mia’s video is more than just a humorous encounter; it’s a snapshot of a larger story unfolding across industries worldwide—a new generation stepping into roles once occupied by older, more traditional managers. It’s a commentary on adaptation, perception, and the continuous evolution of the professional environment.

