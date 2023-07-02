‘These places are just run by kids now’: KFC customers’ request to ‘speak to a manager’ backfires when they realize she’s only 18

In the United States, the median age of fast-food employees is 28 years old as of 2012.

However, in Australia, that number is significantly lower. Per the country’s Labour Market Insights website, the average age of a fast food cook is just 18, with other related roles, such as Sales Assistants, also employing people of younger ages than their American counterparts.

This can create some interesting situations, as TikTok user Chloe (@chloegilberrt) recently noted in a video with over 1.1 million views.

In the clip, Chloe shows an imagined interaction between a customer and the staff of an Australian KFC location.

“Can I speak to your manager!” the fake customer exclaims.

“Our 18 year old manager,” Chloe writes in the text overlaying the video, which shows a woman getting up from an office chair and walking toward the counter.

In the comments section, users noted that having young managers at Australian food service locations is surprisingly common.

“Meanwhile me 16 a manager,” a user wrote.

“It’s like that at maccas as well,” another added. “Maccas” is Australian slang for McDonald’s.

“Been a manager since 16,” claimed a third.

“I work at a red rooster (Aussie thing) and I’m the 15 yr old manager,” alleged a fourth.

Some were happy with the idea of young managers.

“Young managers always the best,” stated a commenter.

“We have an 18 [year old] manager as well,” shared a second. “It’s honestly the best.”

However, some blamed the young workers for occasional issues that arise in the restaurant. This is despite the fact that an assessment of available literature on the topic found that “overall, there was no difference in productivity between older and younger workers.”

“So this is why they never get my orders right,” declared a commenter.

The Daily Dot reached out to KFC International via email and Chloe via TikTok comment.