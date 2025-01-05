‘Why are people like this?’ Walmart shopper says customer returned 2 carts of children’s clothes. Then she learns the real reason why

Many retail workers are busy restocking items that have been returned after the holiday rush. But one Walmart shopper shares the shocking reason behind two carts of returned children’s clothing.

In a video with over 2.9 million views, TikToker Lexi (@lexilousimons82) shows two shopping carts filled past the brim with children’s clothing.

She says she asked a Walmart worker why the clothing was on clearance and if there was a larger clearance section nearby.

“[The associate] told me that two days ago, a gentleman came in and purchased all of these and made a TikTok about purchasing these for his community,” she explains. “And two days later, she saw the same gentleman send an older gentleman in to return them.”

She continues, “Some of these videos and some of these influencers you’re following… seriously? I guess he had to make rent.”

The caption reads, “Seriously, people do better…BTW I found the link to the original video I just don’t know how to post it.”

Viewers discuss ‘performative philanthropy’

In the comments, viewers call out the TikToker who purchased the clothes for “performative philanthropy”—making donations or doing good deeds to grow an audience on social media—an issue that some say is becoming a problem on TikTok.

“It’s cringe anyone that shows the public they are helping.’ Those things are done in silence without an audience,” one says.

“Not shocked. Whoever feels the need to prove they’re a good person by doing this type of stuff, isn’t a good person. Good people don’t need an audience to validate their goodness,” another writes.

“That’s so messed up a lot of these ppl do stuff like this for attention,” a third adds.

“This is why charity on camera is my number one pet peeve and it’s a hill I’ll die on,” a fourth commenter remarks.

Who returned the clothing to Walmart?

While Lexi didn’t name the TikToker who allegedly returned the children’s clothing after claiming he would donate them, commenters quickly pointed to the original video.

In a video with 319,000 views, TikToker Crownstar (@crownstarofficialpague) shares a clip of him emptying multiple racks of children’s clothing into two shopping carts.

“Let’s go buy a lot of clothes to give away to people,” he says in Spanish.

The comments on Crownstar’s account are turned off.

In a follow-up video, Crownstar clarifies why he returned the clothing. He explains that he returned the items because he was criticized on a TikTok Livestream for letting some of the clothing fall on the ground. Some of his viewers also claimed he was taking all of the clothing and not leaving items for others to purchase.

On-screen text reads, “All the people in my Live were aware that I was going to return everything for these reasons.” He also accuses Lexi of making the video because she is “against Mexicans.”

While Crownstar’s comments are off, some viewers weigh in on his video in Lexi’s comments.

“Mass unfollow Crownstar, effective IMMEDIATELY,” one suggests.

“He returned them because he was criticized. That’s pathetic of him,” another writes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lexi and Crownstar via TikTok direct message for further comment. We also contacted Walmart via media form.

