‘He had pretty eyes’: Woman says man held her and a friend at gunpoint. He wasn’t trying to rob them—he just wanted her phone number

A woman on TikTok recounted an incredible experience in which she says a man held her and her friend at gunpoint because he wanted to get her phone number.

In the video, user Letitia (@letitiaj15) recounts how she and her friend were walking home from a shop at night when a man approached them and held them at gunpoint. He said he wanted their phones but since the women didn’t have their devices on them, the man demanded that Letitia’s friend go back to their house and bring him their phones.

However, when Letitia was waiting alone with the man, she was shocked by what he told her.

“He says that he wasn’t really trying to rob us. That he wanted a chance to talk to me in private,” the creator recalls. In addition, Letitia says the man told her he had been wanting to approach Letitia for a long time but didn’t know if he was her “type.”

The TikToker says she was skeptical of his claims until he began to provide details about her everyday life.

“He proceeds to describe some of my clothes, the route I take to Uni, where I live, how I laugh” she says, adding that instead of freaking out, she went with the “flow,” as she did not know “how to react.” But in a twist worthy of a Hollywood rom-com, she notes that despite the context of their meeting she became enamored with the man. “He had pretty eyes,” she notes.

The TikToker apparently became so absorbed in the conversation that she forgot about her friend until she saw her returning with some of their housemates. But, Letitia says, before the man bailed on the situation, he asked for her phone number.

After a pregnant pause, Letitia admits, “I gave him my number,” before adding, “I think I should have known right then how mentally ill I am but, I don’t know.”

She states that the man texted her for a few days after the incident until she eventually blocked him.

The video has received over 306,000 views as of this writing, and the fact that Letitia started chatting with the man and gave him her phone number left many viewers shocked.

“You lost me at ‘we started talking,’” one wrote.

“How you get Stockholm on the spot?” a second asked, referring to Stockholm syndrome, which is a psychological condition in which hostages develop a bond with their captors.

“I thought you were giving a plot to a book I’m waiting for the title and where to buy it,” a user stated about how unbelievable the story was.

“It’s giving Joe Goldberg vibes,” a second remarked, joking that the man’s approach reminded him of the main character in Netflix’s show, “You.”

In a follow-up video, Letitia expands on the story. She says that after she gave him her number, she and the man started texting. She adds that she had a job interview the day after the incident, and that she told the man how nervous she was about it. Letitia says that not only did the man listen to her, he started giving her affirmations and comfort, assuring her that she would do well.

“And trust, I did well. They offered me the position and I remember in the interview they asked me, ‘What’s the biggest obstacle I’ve faced?’ I’m like, ‘I faced one last night, I almost died.'”

At the end of the video, Letitia admits that society shamed her into blocking the man’s number, and that she would have continued to text him for a while if others hadn’t encouraged her to end the conversation.

