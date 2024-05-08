‘They fired HR so it’s a free for all’: Rue 21 worker loses her job when all stores shut down. But there’s a pro

One Rue 21 worker is celebrating the silver lining of losing her job after a store closure.

TikTok user Bunny (@faebunny) shared her take in a short clip that has been viewed over 358,500 times as of publication.

“When Rue21 is closing so you’ll have no job but they fired their HR so its a free for all,” read an on-screen caption.

“Let’s f*cking go,” she said, lip-syncing to audio by a TikToker named James. “Let’s go, I guess.”

The woman also danced in the video while her face remained deadpan.

Why is Rue 21 closing?

According to USA Today, Rue21 announced earlier this year that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and planned to close all 543 of its stores. The outlet also notes that the company conducted “going out of business” sales and also planned to sell all of its intellectual property.

Though the retailer previously filed for bankruptcy two other times and closed hundreds of stores in the past, the downsizing wasn’t enough to save the business.

The store, which has been around since 1970, is the latest to join the long list of shuttered popular retailers. As USA Today notes, Express filed for bankruptcy and announced it planned to close 95 stores. The Body Shop also closed all of its stores in America. It announced it was bankrupt after underwhelming Christmas sales.

On Sunday, the Daily Dot reported on another viral TikTok in which a Rue 21 worker said she was given notice that the store would close in four to six weeks.

In the comments section, workers who experienced layoffs discussed how they handled their stores closing.

“This happened when I worked at this shoe store I took the mini fridge on our last day lol no one could stop me I still use it,” user Kylie wrote.

“When I worked at American Eagle and they closed my store I took the fitting room mirror home and a few tables LOL,” user leeshb admitted.

Others commented on how they’d take advantage of Bunny’s situation.

“CEO of rue 21 is going on my resume now,” user scralkiks added.

“All the overtime I would stay clocked in even at home,” another viewer said.

