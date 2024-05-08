‘HE ASKED IF YOU COULD SEE THE OTHER DOGS?’: Man says he got kicked out of restaurant because manager didn’t believe he was blind

Visually impaired people will sometimes rely on service animals for guidance and assistance. While utilizing these animals in public spaces is protected by the ADA, those who actually rely on them in their day-to-day lives have often found that their acceptance isn’t as widespread as it is legally required to be.

For example, numerous internet users have reported issues bringing their service animal into Uber vehicles, even though the company requires drivers to accommodate service animals. Others have recounted stories of being met by management or being removed from stores for bringing in their service animal.

It is important to note that service animals are legally distinct from so-called “emotional support” animals, which the ADA website notes “do not qualify as service animals under the ADA.”

Now, another internet user’s story about a business’ failure to accommodate his server animal has gone viral.

In a clip with over 3.6 million views, TikTok user Paul Castle (@matthewandpaul) recounts how he was “kicked out of a restaurant in Seattle.”

“I walked in with my guide dog, Mr Maple, and immediately somebody rushed up to me and said, ‘No pets allowed, only service dogs,’” Castle recalls. “I said, ‘It’s OK, he’s a service dog.’ He looked at me. He looked at Maple. He said, ‘Emotional support dog?’”

“‘No, like a guide dog for the blind,’” Castle continues. Castle then holds up a harness typically employed by visually-impaired people for their service animals. “I literally had this harness attached to him!”

When Castle insisted that he was blind and required the dog, the worker allegedly questioned whether he was truly blind. Castle responded by noting that many “blind” people have some functional vision, the worker allegedly responded, “Listen, this isn’t my first rodeo.”

“He said, ‘Do you see any other dogs in this restaurant?’” Castle states. “I said, ‘Honestly, no. I’m blind. There could be?’”

Castle then offered to return with paperwork for the animal.

“He said, ‘If you step foot back in this restaurant with that dog, I will call the police,’” Castle shares. “I’m speechless.”

In a comment, Castle says he has since planned a meeting with the manager of the restaurant.

Commenters were incensed by Castle’s story.

“You should’ve let him call the police and then have the restaurant cited for refusing you entry,” said a user.

“Happened to a friend of mine, he called the police and they fined the restaurant,” offered another. “The manager ended up getting fired too.”

“Did he think you bought a guide harness for funzies??” asked a third. “I hope this gets resolved fast. that’s unacceptable.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Castle via email.

