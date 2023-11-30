‘Wanted to prove him wrong’: Woman says boyfriend broke up with her after finding out she works at McDonald’s. She tried to get revenge

They say that living well is the best revenge. Now, a user on TikTok has gone viral after showing what that looks like in practice.

In a video with over 1.1 million views, TikTok user Rania (@itsmekikooooo) recounts how her previous boyfriend broke up with her after finding out that she worked at McDonald’s.

In response, Rania decided to “prove him wrong.” How did she do that? By getting a job as a flight attendant on the European carrier Wizz Air.

According to Rania, this wasn’t as effective as she might have hoped. “He is still laughing at me,” she wrote in the text overlaying the video.

While her revenge plans may not have worked out, users were quick to remind Rania that a job is nothing to be ashamed of.

“A job is just a part of your life, it’s not your entire personality,” said a commenter. “That man ain’t good enough if he doesn’t realize that!”

“If a guy is going to leave you for the job you work at he’s not worth it he ain’t your person,” echoed another.

“If he doesn’t support the hustle, he’s not for you,” declared a third.

“Parents and dating partners can be overly superficial about status and job titles,” stated an additional TikToker. “Just follow your passion, and the right people will come.”

Users were especially supportive of jobs at places like McDonald’s, with many saying that working in the fast-food chain prepared them for success later in life.

“I’m a manager and if someone had McDonald’s on their resume I always give them an interview,” detailed a user. “If you can work there you can work anywhere.”

“My first job was McDonald’s…now I make 135k. My house is worth 1.2mil…my wife makes 200k…gotta start somewhere,” wrote a second.

“Idk why so many people hate on McDonald’s workers,” mused a further TikToker. “The ones in my area start at 16/hr. most people can’t say that. at least [you’re] working.”

On this topic, there have been many customer service workers who have sparked discussion online after sharing how much they like their jobs or how much they’ve learned from their careers. In September 2022, a McDonald’s employee responded to a commenter to explain how much she appreciated her job. Another user went viral after saying that she likes working at Walmart.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rania via email.