‘He really thought he did something recording this’: Man asks date to split check after she orders an appetizer he ‘didn’t even touch’

A man tried to shame his Tinder date for being upset that he asked her to split their restaurant bill, but it seems that his attempt backfired as numerous users on the platform said his post was in bad form.

The TikTok user who goes by Water Boy (@thewaterboy) accrued over 2.7 million views on the popular social media platform with his clip with over 18,000 people leaving comments on it.

“Tinder date was mad that she had to split the bill,” a text overlay in the video reads, which begins with the TikToker recording his face and briefly looking into the camera before looking away, presumably at the Tinder date in question.

The clip then transitions to her tossing her card into the folio.

“What’d you say?” the man asks his date.

“Why are we splitting the bill?” she can be heard saying.

He rests his face on his right hand and consistently wipes it throughout the duration of the video, “Well, I mean it’s our first date so I thought we should maybe, go half?” he asks.

The video then cuts to Water Boy in his car and his Tinder date is still bringing up the shared cost of their date. “I can’t believe you made us split the bill,” she repeats.

“I mean you ordered an appetizer that I didn’t even touch, why do you think that I should pay for—” he says to her before she interjects, arguing back: “OK but you asked me out.”

He replies, “I know but ordered something that I didn’t—”

“You asked me out.”

“All right, I’ll just take you home…” he tells her before the clip cuts to his car parked, his Tinder date can be heard shuffling in her seat, presumably getting ready to exit the vehicle. He attempts to say goodbye to her several times, before she ultimately says, “bye” before a car door slams off camera and he looks into the camera again.

He writes in a caption for the video that he believes women in Miami are “entitled” and that he needs to move somewhere else in the hopes of entering a dating scene with potential partners who are more amenable to sharing the costs of meals on dates: “I dont even know her and she wanted to split the bill??? After SHE ordered an appetizer that i didnt want!! THIS is what its like dating in MIAMI smh. I gotta move somewhere else, these girls are ENTITLED.”

However, it didn’t seem like there were a lot of TikTokers who agreed with his stance. One person seemed to be of the opinion that if a person invites another person out on a date, then that individual is the one who should offer to foot the bill of the outing: “I’m with her. You asked for the date… you pay!”

@thewaterboy I dont even know her and she wanted to split the bill??? After SHE ordered an appetizer that i didnt want!! THIS is what its like dating in MIAMI smh. I gotta move somewhere else, these girls are ENTITLED. ♬ original sound – Water Boy

Another woman wrote that the person he was out on a date with ended up dodging a bullet: “I’m glad she found out early on what kind of man he is”

Which was a sentiment echoed by someone else on the platform who penned: “It’s the first date…you haven’t been together for 5 yrs. She dodged a bullet….”

There was one TikTok user who was shocked that he would record himself acting in this manner: “The fact he recorded himself being a Scrubs tell me everything.”

Someone else wrote that the rules of bill splitting are different when it comes to potential romantic partners versus when one is out with friends and family members: “If you can’t afford to date then don’t! You split the bill with friends or with people that you have no intention of courting.”

One viewer who saw his clip speculated as to why the Water Boy went through all of the trouble of recording himself while on his date: “He wanted to impress the internet bros with this one,” he wrote.

Another man who responded to his clip wrote that it’s a man’s responsibility in a heterosexual dating scenario, to foot the cost of drinks and food: “We should always pay for the date, especially the first date. If you feel she was disrespectful then discuss it after or don’t take her out again…”

According to a recent survey cited by Credit Donkey it seems that there are fewer and fewer people who believe in bill-covering norms in romantic relationships. An article posted to the outlet regarding this phenomena: “Through most of the 20th century, men were customarily expected to pay for dates. According to a new poll of over 1,200 adult Americans by CreditDonkey, a credit card comparison and financial education site, only 1 in 3 of men surveyed now believe they should always be responsible for the check, and even fewer women (25.9 percent) surveyed favor the custom.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the Water Boy via TikTok comment for further information.