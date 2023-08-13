‘I cried learning how to use windows’: Viewers defend MacBook user who hates using a Dell as her work laptop

A recent TikTok video reminded users how difficult it can be to switch from an Apple MacBook to a Dell laptop and renewed an age-old internet debate.

TikTok user gabiburgfitt posted the video on Aug. 9. It has since resonated with Mac enthusiasts, racking up more than 900,000 views. In the viral video, gabiburgfitt describes the experience of switching from a MacBook to a Dell laptop for work.

“You know it’s so humbling,” she says in the clip. “Having a MacBook all throughout middle school and high school and college and then working and being given this as a work laptop. So humbling. I swear to God I did not know how to use this for like a week.”

In the video, gabiburgfitt is holding a Dell laptop. The video resonated with many viewers who went to the comment section to share similar experiences.

“i had to google how to screenshot,” one user confessed.

“I screamed when they handed it to me,” a second commenter wrote.

“That’s why it’s crucial to be raised on widows and learn Mac as an adult,” suggested user Emily.

However, many Windows users joined the discussion to continue the age-old debate between Mac vs. PC fans.

“Me but the other way around. I hate MacBooks,” one commenter wrote.

“I was born on windows. I fought on windows. I will die on windows,” another commenter added.

Dells in the workplace is something that many Americans should get used to though: Apple, a premium and pricey product, only has a 13% market share on new laptops sold in the U.S., per Statista. According to Finbold, it’s the third most popular laptop brand in the U.S.

It’s still a Windows world after all, an operating system with 68% of the marketshare worldwide.

The Daily Dot has reached out to gabiburgfitt via TikTok for comment.